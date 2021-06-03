As a No. 1 seed, Mykenzie Leehy ready to make impact in Wave I of US Olympic Swim Trials

Schomburg said Leehy, like most sprinters, takes advantage of the long course format where she only has to make one turn in the 100 free. In short course (25 yard or meter) pools, three turns are required to complete the race.

“For all athletes having just one turn is an advantage,” Schomburg said. “You just lose a little momentum on that third turn; you don’t get to the wall as hard as you do in the meter pools.”

Leehy qualified for the past two NCAA meets but didn’t get to compete in the 2020 event that was cancelled at the beginning of the pandemic. After qualifying for just the 200 free that year, in 2021 Leehy made it in all three events.

She made the ‘B’ final in both the 100 and 200 free races, with her best finish being 12th in the 200. Her best time in the 100-meter freestyle is 55.68, which is just 0.13 seconds off the Wave II standard.

After closing the Houston portion of her career with five individual American Athletic Conference championships, Leehy is hoping for a personal best that could propel her into Wave II before heading to Auburn.

Schomburg, who has been to every Olympic Trials since 2000, is confident Leehy can get the job done.