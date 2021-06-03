As a No. 1 seed, Mykenzie Leehy ready to make impact in Wave I of US Olympic Swim Trials

It’s been easy for Bruce Schomburg to keep up with the progress Mykenzie Leehy has made since her days as a state champion swimmer at Council Bluffs Lewis Central.
While Leehy has enjoyed a decorated career at the University of Houston the past four seasons, she also returns frequently to the Bluffs when the Cougars are on a break.
The breaks are from school, not swimming, so Leehy shows up at the pool at the Lewis Central middle school. Schomburg always has a lane ready for her to workout in with other members of the Council Bluffs Swim Club.
Schomburg, the longtime coach at Lewis Central and founder of the CB Swim Club, is planning to watch Leehy compete in Wave I of the U.S. Olympic Trials that begin Friday at CHI Health Center. All he’s bringing is a ticket; his stopwatch and clipboard to track splits will stay at the Lewis Central pool.
“All during college she came back during breaks and practiced with our club team,” Schomburg said. “She swam for us two years ago, that summer before COVID hit, and ended up being named the outstanding swimmer of the Midwestern Sectional meet.”
Leehy is the No. 1 seed in the women’s 100-meter freestyle. That’s the first event of Wave I that kicks off Friday’s 10 a.m. prelims. Three other races will be contested Friday — the 200 butterfly, 100 backstroke and 800 freestyle.
The top eight finishers in the morning prelims advance to the ‘A’ race in the 7 p.m. finals. There also is a ‘B’ final for events 400 meters or shorter in which places nine through 16 from the prelims compete. The top two finishers in the ‘A’ final earn berths in the Wave II finals that begin June 13.
Next season Leehy will use her extra year of eligibility granted because of the pandemic to compete for Auburn. Former Houston head coach Ryan Wochomurka was named the Tigers’ new head coach in April. The Cougars were the non-major conference program that had more NCAA qualifiers than any other three of the past four seasons.
Leehy has elected to continue competing under the tutelage of Wochomurka, who is an Auburn graduate and was a key contributor to three Tigers’ NCAA championship teams from 2003-05.
Because Leehy was returning to Council Bluffs so often, Schomburg could see the improvements Leehy was making in Houston.
“In the last year or two you could really see how much better she was getting,” Schomburg said. “She was a three-time state champion, and she finished her with the school record in the 100 of 50.39. Now she’s going 47 or 48 consistently, and that’s a nice drop.”
Leehy made an immediate impact upon arriving at Lewis Central. She won the 100 free state championship three times. The only year she didn’t was when, as a freshman, she finished second to her older sister Lauren, who went on to compete at Iowa.
Schomburg said Leehy, like most sprinters, takes advantage of the long course format where she only has to make one turn in the 100 free. In short course (25 yard or meter) pools, three turns are required to complete the race.
“For all athletes having just one turn is an advantage,” Schomburg said. “You just lose a little momentum on that third turn; you don’t get to the wall as hard as you do in the meter pools.”
Leehy qualified for the past two NCAA meets but didn’t get to compete in the 2020 event that was cancelled at the beginning of the pandemic. After qualifying for just the 200 free that year, in 2021 Leehy made it in all three events.
She made the ‘B’ final in both the 100 and 200 free races, with her best finish being 12th in the 200. Her best time in the 100-meter freestyle is 55.68, which is just 0.13 seconds off the Wave II standard.
After closing the Houston portion of her career with five individual American Athletic Conference championships, Leehy is hoping for a personal best that could propel her into Wave II before heading to Auburn.
Schomburg, who has been to every Olympic Trials since 2000, is confident Leehy can get the job done.
“I think she can do it,” Schomburg said. “It’s going to be fun to just sit back and watch for a change.”