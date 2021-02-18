As more tracks resume racing, Fonner Park excited to have 'live racing atmosphere back'

A shift to a 4 p.m. post also was implemented to again give the track maximum exposure, and Fonner’s simulcast signal reached worldwide. On the first day of the amended format, an all-time mutuel handle record was set with over $1.3 million wagered.

The largest handle of the season came in early April when a guaranteed Pick 5 pool exceeded $4.1 million and the overall handle was $7.2 million.

Though the track generated more than $107 million in handle for the meet, Fonner received only a fraction of that amount as the simulcast revenues were divided several ways.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, the racing landscape has returned to normal in 2021. More tracks are again racing so Fonner won’t be in the international limelight nearly so much this year.

That’s OK with Kotulak, who said track attendance will be at 75% capacity this season.

“For the horsemen, racing basically went uninterrupted last year,” he said. “But it was very strange without fans and it will be great to have our live racing atmosphere back.”

Kotulak said the simulcast numbers may never approach the unprecedented totals achieved last year.