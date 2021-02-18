As more tracks resume racing, Fonner Park excited to have 'live racing atmosphere back'

Fonner Park chief executive officer Chris Kotulak is looking forward to a more traditional live meet this year.
One with employees and fans.
“It’ll be terrific having everyone back,” he said. “We’re ready for a very positive meet.”
Fonner, the first stop on the Nebraska thoroughbred racing circuit, will begin its 31-day meet Friday at 2 p.m. with a seven-race card. Those races will be run despite recent frigid, snowy weather that closed the racetrack to workouts for almost two weeks.
That lack of training has led to short fields on opening day, with the races featuring no more than seven horses.
“We were supposed to have several horses arriving from Texas and Oklahoma last week,” Kotulak said. “But the bad weather forced those trainers to stay put a little longer.”
Fonner, which will begin its 68th race season, is coming off its most unusual meet ever. The track ran as normal for three weeks in 2020 before COVID-19 concerns closed the grandstand to all fans and reduced the number of Fonner employees.
When racing resumed, the track altered its schedule from Friday-Sunday to Monday-Wednesday. That greatly increased the track’s simulcast numbers since few tracks in America were running on those days.
A shift to a 4 p.m. post also was implemented to again give the track maximum exposure, and Fonner’s simulcast signal reached worldwide. On the first day of the amended format, an all-time mutuel handle record was set with over $1.3 million wagered.
The largest handle of the season came in early April when a guaranteed Pick 5 pool exceeded $4.1 million and the overall handle was $7.2 million.
Though the track generated more than $107 million in handle for the meet, Fonner received only a fraction of that amount as the simulcast revenues were divided several ways.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the racing landscape has returned to normal in 2021. More tracks are again racing so Fonner won’t be in the international limelight nearly so much this year.
That’s OK with Kotulak, who said track attendance will be at 75% capacity this season.
“For the horsemen, racing basically went uninterrupted last year,” he said. “But it was very strange without fans and it will be great to have our live racing atmosphere back.”
Kotulak said the simulcast numbers may never approach the unprecedented totals achieved last year.
“There are more tracks up and running,” he said. “And last year a lot of people were betting because there was just nothing else to do.”
He added that at least one distant fan is still thinking about the Nebraska track.
“Somebody in New York just bought four of our golf shirts,” Kotulak said. “That was nice to see.”
Veteran rider Armando Martinez, who won the Fonner jockey title last year with 69 wins, returns this season. Isai Gonzalez won his third training title in 2020 with 38 wins.
Kotulak said at the conclusion of last year’s meet that the track was looking for a return to normalcy, which included racing on weekends.
“I’m not developing horse racing if I have a sparse gathering in my facility on weekdays instead of a vibrant, fun horse racing vibe on weekends,” he said. “The community has been vital to our success and it is important for Fonner Park to give back to the city.”
