Aurora grad Baylor Scheierman is 'a big part of everything' for South Dakota State

Scheierman said improving his defense was a priority he discussed with his coaches in the offseason.

"I think I've come a long way and I still have a long way to go," Scheierman said. "And I think a lot of it is a mindset, not taking a possession off and just being locked in all the time."

Besides the Washington State win, SDSU (13-4) also had nonconference wins over Nevada and George Mason. SDSU averages 80 points per game and has scored at least 82 in all four league games.

"Our nonconference schedule was pretty tough and it definitely prepared us for the conference season," Scheierman said.

UNO (3-14, 2-4) is in a stretch where it's playing five games in 10 days. The Mavericks won the opener of that stretch before losing the past two by a combined seven points.

Women's game

This will be the first time UNO and SDSU have played since the Mavs stunned the Jackrabbits in the Summit tournament quarterfinal last March. UNO became the first No. 8 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed.