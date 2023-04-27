NASHVILLE — Austin Cox pitched six shutout innings in leading Omaha to a 2-1 win over Nashville on Thursday night.

The left-hander earned his first win this season, allowing four hits with five strikeouts. Nick Wittgren got the final four outs for his third save.

Nate Eaton, who has spent most of April in Kansas City, drove in both runs with a home run in the second inning and a single in the fourth. Nick Loftin also had two hits for Omaha while Norris graduate Jakson Reetz added a double and a stolen base.

Omaha and Nashville continue their series at 6:35 p.m. Friday.

Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers through the years