Back-to-back homers help Omaha Storm Chasers pull away from Toledo

Ryan McBroom and MJ Melendez hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning as Omaha pulled away from Toledo for a 9-3 win Tuesday night at Werner Park.

The win moves Omaha within one game of Toledo for the lead in the Midwest Division.

Omaha led 4-3 when McBroom, who hit his 25th homer of the season, broke his bat but the ball still cleared the fence in the left-field corner. Melendez followed with a homer to left. Omaha has homered in 13 straight games.

Bobby Witt Jr. had a two-run double in the second and finished the night with three RBIs. Nick Pratto and Rudy Martin each had two hits and scored twice.

Eddie Butler worked the first five innings to earn the win, allowing one earned run and three hits.

Omaha and Toledo will play a doubleheader Wednesday beginning at 4:35 p.m.