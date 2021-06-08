Baseball, softball Midlanders named NAIA All-Americans

Bellevue University pitcher Corey Jackson and Mount Marty catcher Billy Hancock were named NAIA baseball second-team All-Americans on Tuesday.

Jackson helped Bellevue reach the regional final as he led the NAIA in strikeouts with 176 in 111 innings. He was 9-3 with a 2.43 ERA and held opponents to a .170 batting average.

Hancock, a Wahoo grad, was the GPAC player of the year as he hit .429 with 16 home runs and 53 RBIs.

Concordia pitcher Jake Fosgett was an honorable mention selection.

In softball, Midland's Katlin Anders and Emily Prai were named second-team All-Americans. Anders hit .423 with 12 homers and 60 RBIs. The GPAC player of the year also was fourth in the NAIA in doubles with 23. Prai hit .495 with 90 hits, 68 runs and 19 stolen bases. She led the NAIA in hits per game and runs per game.

Another Midland player, freshman Roni Foote from Millard South, was honorable mention as she hit .404 with 13 homers and 55 RBIs.