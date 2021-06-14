Beideck: 'Evil' Lilly King records another world-best time at Olympic Swim Trials

King officially elevated herself to badass status, a term that made the now-24-year-old professional smile and laugh when it was suggested. Fellow competitors now know that there’s no messing with Evil Lilly.

“I didn’t know I was being filmed,” King said. “Again, I was 19 and very new to the national team and hadn’t really been to a big meet before. I didn’t have an answer to lie about it, so I just spoke the truth.”

That was King’s immediate reaction after she found out in the post-semifinal NBC interview that everybody saw her wag back.

“It just kind of happened by accident,” she said. “Genuinely (it was) a candid moment in the ready room when I got out of my race and got to my interview. I think I was so new to the national team that nobody knew what I was yet.”

She was an honest person who didn’t have time for cheaters. That came through loud and clear to the international television audience.

“You’re shaking your finger No. 1, and you’ve been caught for drug cheating,” King said. “I’m just not a fan. I’m going to go swim my 100 for USA, and hopefully that turns out the best.”

When talking about how going with the truth is usually the least stressful path, King said she knew no other way.