Beideck: Omaha proves it's ready for Olympic Swim Trials' main event

After successfully hosting the undercard the past four days, USA Swimming and the city of Omaha are ready for the main event.
Wave I wrapped up Monday night at the CHI Health Center with finals in four events, including the shortest (50-meter freestyle) and longest (1,500 freestyle) races.
As Wave I athletes return home, Wave II contestants and their entourages will begin arriving in Omaha, staying in hotels, dining at restaurants and safely enjoying the cultural things this city has to offer.
Then comes Sunday. That’s when the first six American swimmers — four men, two women — will once again, or for the first time, become Olympians. More athletes will earn their Team USA caps over the next seven days.
Political turmoil about whether the games will begin in Tokyo with the July 23 opening ceremonies should be set aside for those eight days — and even for the duration of the track and field, diving and gymnastics trials — while dreams are realized and roster spots are filled.
There’s also the thrill of the show recognizing these achievements during every evening session. Those who attended Wave I know what I mean, and what they saw was just an appetizer.
Just don’t ask Omaha Sports Commission president and executive director Josh Todd, the maestro directing the show, for details. He’s not telling, nor should he. Come and see for yourself.
Using Wave I as a baseline, you’ll be entertained.
“We think it’s gone extremely well,” Todd said. “It’s been really awesome to see people in town for Trials, finally, after all of this planning. It’s really been a dress rehearsal for us for Wave II, but with a lot more at stake than just a dress rehearsal.”
The difference between this pre-event meet and the others held prior to Trials in 2008, 2012 and 2016 is that the top two finishers in each event advance to Wave II. The Trials have never been divided into two competition groups, a step that was needed this year because of the global pandemic.
The pandemic forced this event back one year when the 15 sessions combined were more than 90% sold out for the arena's 14,000-seat capacity.
“The first thing they notice is the setup of the pools,” Todd said. “It’s the thrill of most kids’ lifetime, it’s the pinnacle achievement of what they’ll be swimming in ever.”
Then there’s that good ole Omaha hospitality.
“We can’t do it without the 600 volunteers that we have,” Todd said. “The welcoming atmosphere that these swimmers get, and a lot of them haven’t (competed) in meets for a lot of months. So they’re just very happy to be here in a welcoming atmosphere with a lot of fast times.”
Capacity has been capped at 65%, or approximately 8,200 spectators, for the 15 sessions of Wave II that begin Sunday and run through June 20.
“We would love to sell that out,” Todd said. “Obviously, Omaha supports events. We have a lot at stake here with this year’s Trials. We’d love to show our swimming friends that we can still pack arenas even though we can’t truly have full capacity for this event.”
Total attendance increased every time from the previous Trials, and the event was on track to do that again before the pandemic. Todd said tickets are available for all sessions, but several are nearly sold out. Fans can stop by the CHI Health Center box office or go to ticketmaster.com to check availability and purchase tickets.
“A lot of years people can’t get in here,” Todd said. “This is the year to get in and watch this. It’s a beautiful venue and a beautiful venue to see.”
Health and security protocols are stringently enforced on the pool deck and in all areas where athletes, coaches and officials gather. Todd said things are even stricter in the convention center areas where COVID testing is going on at least 14 hours per day.
“Upstairs is an even more buttoned-up operation,” Todd said. “We have had very smooth COVID testing procedures going on all week. We’ve pushed through over 3,000 tests already. There are a lot more coming up in the next seven to 10 days, and it’s been a very smooth process.
“No complaints. People know when they come here that it has to be done. Some other NGBs (national governing bodies) have loosened testing restrictions. But they have to do this in Tokyo, so we have to prepare them for what they’re going to face in Tokyo.”
Local Wave I results
Six swimmers with area ties competed in the final day of the Wave I meet.
In the Monday prelims, former Omaha Creighton Prep state champion Connor Funke was the lone member of that group to finish higher than 30th. The University of Cincinnati junior finished 27th in the 200-meter breaststroke in 2:17.68.
Four others competed in the 50 freestyle prelims, and two finished 30th. Council Bluffs Lewis Central graduate and Auburn senior Mykenzie Leehy tied for 30th after finishing seventh in her heat in 26.24.
Lincoln Southwest senior Tommy Palmer was fifth in his heat and 30th overall in 23.15. Palmer’s sister Alana, who will be a senior at Wisconsin, was 34th overall in 26.31. Indiana recruit Luke Barr of Papillion-La Vista was eighth in his 50 free heat and finished 79th in 23.61.