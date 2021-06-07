Beideck: Omaha proves it's ready for Olympic Swim Trials' main event

Capacity has been capped at 65%, or approximately 8,200 spectators, for the 15 sessions of Wave II that begin Sunday and run through June 20.

“We would love to sell that out,” Todd said. “Obviously, Omaha supports events. We have a lot at stake here with this year’s Trials. We’d love to show our swimming friends that we can still pack arenas even though we can’t truly have full capacity for this event.”

Total attendance increased every time from the previous Trials, and the event was on track to do that again before the pandemic. Todd said tickets are available for all sessions, but several are nearly sold out. Fans can stop by the CHI Health Center box office or go to ticketmaster.com to check availability and purchase tickets.

“A lot of years people can’t get in here,” Todd said. “This is the year to get in and watch this. It’s a beautiful venue and a beautiful venue to see.”

Health and security protocols are stringently enforced on the pool deck and in all areas where athletes, coaches and officials gather. Todd said things are even stricter in the convention center areas where COVID testing is going on at least 14 hours per day.