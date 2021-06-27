Beideck: Others cities make waves, but Omaha has delivered as host of Swim Trials

When it comes to the Olympic Trials experience, the voices that always matter most to the USA Swimming leadership belong to athletes and coaches.
In tandem with USA Swimming, Omaha has turned the largest swimming meet in the world into one of the most coveted gems for sports commissions and visitors bureaus to pursue. And there’s one message that Omaha Sports Commission President and Executive Director Josh Todd heard from participants during the Trials at CHI Health Center, which ended June 20.
“They know they have a great home here in Omaha,” Todd said. “We heard so many thank-you's from coaches and athletes. They love how they’re treated in Omaha, the hospitality that we have for everyone.”
Todd got the same messages all week from officials, volunteers and others who spent long hours doing their best to make this Trials as good or better than the previous three in Omaha. The message also was heard during post-Trials dinners.
“They’re on your side again for hosting in 2024,” Todd said. “They know the show they’re going to get and how well they’re treated when they are in Omaha. Many people were passing along that message.”
With Omaha hosting, familiarity breeds content. Walking into a well-known atmosphere cuts down on concerns and allows competitors to focus on what’s important.
The chase is on again after this latest iteration of the Trials. Representatives from other cities weren’t shy about their desire to wrest the 2024 Trials from Omaha. Their plans to use venues previously deemed too cumbersome for the event are being recycled.
Omaha organizers have heard it before. After the 2008 and 2012 events, there were other cities pursuing the event, but those options could not top the proven product.
Same thing after the 2016 Trials. Another success story produced the shortest wait for the awarding of the next Trials in 2020.
Faced with the extra challenges — not one but two meets, and mandatory COVID-19 testing for those working and participating in the event — the local organizers didn’t flinch.
“USA Swimming was very happy with the event,” Todd said. “It was the smoothest pool build they’ve ever had; the swimming and everything around was the smoothest it’s ever been.”
The newest element was implementing the 19-page COVID-19 mitigation program. That, too, went swimmingly.
“Our testing center upstairs (in the convention center) was where all the athletes, coaches, media, everyone had to go to be tested every four days,” Todd said. “No complaints. Everything went well, all things considered with the year everybody had just been through.
“Emotions were flowing; it was a difficult year to host anything, let alone the biggest swim meet in the world. We have a lot to be proud of.”
Attendance also was better than projected. The final number for Waves I and II was over 122,000, Todd said.
“We knew the travel limits would hurt, and there were a few less swimmers who showed up who qualified and could have participated,” he said. “For a while, we didn’t expect to get over 100,000. The crowds kept getting bigger. There were a few nights of the finals where we went over 7,000.”
Lower attendance was anticipated, but ticket sales were on a record pace — roughly 91% of all tickets for the eight days — as several sessions already were sold out at the usual arena capacity of over 14,000.
Todd had myriad examples of the less-than-ideal hand event organizers were dealt. One of those came from none other than Katie Ledecky.
“In 2016, the size of her travel party was 50,” Todd said. “This year, it was her mom and dad and brother. Swim coaches were bringing 30 kids instead of 30 kids and 60 parents.”
It wasn’t only the Olympic qualifiers who felt at home in Omaha. Participants in Wave I, though they may have been looking forward to being in the same warmup pool as Caeleb Dressel or Michael Andrew preparing for a prelim, enjoyed basking in the spotlight of their four-day meet.
That concept, inspired out of necessity to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19, may become a permanent fixture. Elite Wave II swimmers said they found inspiration from the comments by so many swimmers from Wave I who strive to be in the prime-time event.
Which brings us back to 2024. The NFL stadiums, which will need $1 million curtains hung to separate the competition and warmup pools, have been proposed and declined in favor of the Omaha arena concept as far back as 2005. That’s when Omaha was awarded the 2008 Trials.
What about size?
Trying to break attendance records because you have a bigger building isn’t worth the cost of losing the intimacy a capacity crowd at the CHI Health Center brings.
How much the swimmers appreciate having the warmup pool in the convention center, a separate structure attached to the building steps from the competition pool, can’t be duplicated by those most interested in uprooting the event.
Keeping the 2024 Trials in Omaha also makes sense from administrative and logistical standpoints. Omaha has the blueprint. There’s one less year — and potentially closer to 18 months — to prepare for something new.
So when other cities start boasting about how they can put on a bigger show, remember there’s more than potential ticket revenue — if someone wants to pay to sit that far away — at stake.