Beideck: Others cities make waves, but Omaha has delivered as host of Swim Trials

“Emotions were flowing; it was a difficult year to host anything, let alone the biggest swim meet in the world. We have a lot to be proud of.”

Attendance also was better than projected. The final number for Waves I and II was over 122,000, Todd said.

“We knew the travel limits would hurt, and there were a few less swimmers who showed up who qualified and could have participated,” he said. “For a while, we didn’t expect to get over 100,000. The crowds kept getting bigger. There were a few nights of the finals where we went over 7,000.”

Lower attendance was anticipated, but ticket sales were on a record pace — roughly 91% of all tickets for the eight days — as several sessions already were sold out at the usual arena capacity of over 14,000.

Todd had myriad examples of the less-than-ideal hand event organizers were dealt. One of those came from none other than Katie Ledecky.

“In 2016, the size of her travel party was 50,” Todd said. “This year, it was her mom and dad and brother. Swim coaches were bringing 30 kids instead of 30 kids and 60 parents.”