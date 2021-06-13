Beideck: Predicting winners of the US Olympic Swim Trials

No one is sure what to expect Sunday, when Wave II of the Swim Trials begins.
Will times be in the range of American and world records? Will the performances be a bit slower because it’s been so long since there’s been a meet of this caliber?
Indiana coach Ray Looze, who coaches 100-meter breaststroke world-record holder Lilly King, said Friday that he’s anticipating things might be a skosh slower. He also qualified that premise, saying that a world record or two wouldn’t surprise him.
“I think we’re probably going to see a little bit slower of a meet,” Looze said. “But there’s pockets of people (who) were able to continue to train through (using) ingenuity. If anybody sets a world record, that’s a phenomenal accomplishment.”
Over the next eight days, we will discover just how prepared the next team of U.S. Olympic swimmers are with a month to go before the Tokyo Olympics begin July 24.
Here’s one set of guesses before we find out how things will unfold this week, a week we waited an extra year to arrive.
And the stuff about the drum solos?
That’s someone else who is a top contender to finish first or second. Come Sunday night, you will understand the significance of the drums.
SUNDAY
Men
400 IM: Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland went two-five in Rio and have been America’s dynamic duo at every international meet since 2016. Carson Foster and Charlie Swanson both have been faster than Kalisz since 2019.
1. Litherland. 2. Foster
Don’t be surprised if Kalisz is celebrated with a drum solo.
400 freestyle: Zane Grothe is about to be known for more than his interesting hairstyles. No one has ended each year since 2017 faster in this event than the Auburn graduate. He and Kieran Smith are ready to become first-time Olympians.
1. Grothe. 2. Smith
Don’t be surprised if Bobby Finke is celebrated with a drum solo.
Women
400 IM: Three-time Olympian Elizabeth Beisel has retired, so the deck is clear for new faces. Melanie Margalis has a seed time nearly three seconds faster than her closest competition. Emma Weyant is 19 and the defending national champion.
1. Margalis. 2. Madisyn Cox
Don’t be surprised if Weyant is celebrated with a drum solo.
MONDAY
Men
100 breaststroke: This will be the breakout swim 22-year-old Michael Andrew has been preparing for since he was 7. Andrew turned pro at 14 with the goal of becoming an Olympian. He will get a strong challenge from 2016 Olympian Cody Miller.
1. Andrew. 2. Miller
Don’t be surprised if Andrew Wilson is celebrated with a drum solo.
Women
100 butterfly: The youth movement continues in the event. Claire Curzan (16) and Torri Husker (18) are two of the three swimmers in the world this year with times under 57 seconds. Dana Vollmer’s American record (55.98) has stood for nine years. Can these two push each other hard enough to go lower?
1. Curzan. 2. Huske
Don’t be surprised if Katie McLaughlin is celebrated with a drum solo.
400 freestyle: This is Katie Ledecky’s first of likely four events, and she’s one of the best to have ever done it. She owns all five records — world, American, U.S. Open, junior world and long course nationals — but Leah Smith will give her a good race in the final. She is 2.04 behind Ledecky’s seed time of 3:59.25.
1. Ledecky. 2. Smith
Don’t be surprised if Emma Nordin is celebrated with a drum solo.
TUESDAY
Men
200 freestyle: The 800 freestyle relay is an event the U.S. has won in four straight Olympics. Only 1.48 seconds separates the top 10. The edge goes to Townley Haas, the defending Trials 200 free champion.
1. Haas. 2. Andrew Seliskar. 3. Kieran Smith. 4. Blake Pieroni. 5. Luca Urlando. 6. Maxime Rooney
Don’t be surprised if Dean Farris is celebrated with a drum solo.
100 backstroke: Ryan Murphy is the world and American record holder at 51.85. The seed time for the three-time gold medalist in Rio is 52.44, and that’s still a good distance ahead of the rest of the field. Matt Grevers understands the pressure of this meet; he was third in 2016 and set the Trials record of 52.08 in 2012.
1. Murphy. 2. Grevers
Don’t be surprised if Andrew is celebrated with a drum solo.
Women
100 backstroke: Regan Smith shocked the world, and herself, when she led off the 400-medley relay team at the 2019 world championships with a 100 backstroke leg of 57.57. Smith is the only swimmer to post a sub-:58. Four of the top five swimmers in U.S. history are entered in this event — Smith, Olivia Smoliga, Rhyan White, Kathleen Baker and Phoebe Bacon.
1. Smith. 2. Smoliga
Don’t be surprised if Baker is celebrated with a drum solo.
100 breaststroke: There’s an important number to consider when looking for a favorite: Five. That’s the number of top 15 all-time performances that Lilly King has in this race. She is 1.10 seconds ahead of the rest of the field, and that seed time of 1:04.93 is 0.80 slower than her world record.
1. King. 2. Annie Lazor
Don’t be surprised if Molly Hannis is celebrated with a drum solo.
WEDNESDAY
Men
200 butterfly: This event belonged to Michael Phelps for 16 years, and a nice mix of veterans and newbies will be vying for the two spots. Urlando took down Phelps’s 17-18 American age-group record in 2019. If any of the top five — all 23 or younger — falter, veterans like Tom Shields, Gunnar Bentz, Caeleb Dressel and Kalisz will be there to pick up the pieces.
1. Zach Harting. 2. Miles Smachlo
Don’t be surprised if Urlando is celebrated with a drum solo.
Women
200 freestyle: Relay berths are at stake, too. Ledecky again will set the pace, but this is the one event where she doesn’t own the world or American record. Allison Schmitt still owns the U.S. mark and, at age 31, is the veteran of this core. Schmitty will have plenty of fan support.
1. Ledecky. 2. Schmitt. 3. Simone Manuel. 4. Katie McLaughlin. 5. Leah Smith. 6. Smoliga
Don’t be surprised if Gabby DeLoof is celebrated with a drum solo.
200 IM: The Trials record of 2:09.78 by Katie Hoff in 2008 is in serious jeopardy. The top four seeds all have times better than that performance.
1. Madisyn Cox. 2. Melanie Margalis
Don’t be surprised if Baker is celebrated with a drum solo.
1,500 freestyle: The easiest race of the meet to pick. Ledecky owns each of the top 10 times in the the new Olympic event for women. If Ashley Twichell finishes first or second, she will become the first female in U.S. Olympic history to qualify for the same Games in a pool and open water event.
1. Ledecky. 2. Twichell
Don’t be surprised if Ally McHugh is celebrated with a drum solo.
THURSDAY
Men
800 freestyle: This is a new event for the men this Olympiad. Bobby Finke should have the initial Trials nerves out of his system from the 400 free, making the Florida Gator the favorite. Jordan Wilimovsky already has made the team in the open water event, and Grothe will be brimming with confidence from his 400 victory.
1. Finke. 2. Grothe
Don’t be surprised if Wilimovsky is celebrated with a drum solo.
200 breaststroke: Josh Prenot is the defending Trials champ who set the American record (2:07.17) in Omaha five years ago. Will Licon and Andrew Wilson are the only two swimmers with seed times under 2:08. Nic Fink, like Wilson, is a Georgia Bulldog and is seeded one spot ahead of Prenot.
1. Prenot 2. Licon
Don’t be surprised if Wilson is celebrated with a drum solo.
100 freestyle: This group is flush with veterans who understand how important the 400 freestyle relay is to American swimming. With 13 swimmers posting seed times under 49 seconds, including American record-holder Dressel and U.S. Open record-holder Ryan Held, this will be an intense event.
1. Dressel. 2. Held. 3. Pieroni. 4. Nathan Adrian. 5. Zach Apple. 6. Dean Farris
Don’t be surprised if Jacob Molacek is celebrated with a drum solo.
Women
200 butterfly: At age 26, Hali Flickinger is the elder statesman of this group. Five of the next seven top seeds are 21 or younger. Flickinger’s seed time is 2:05.96, and she also has the fastest time in 2021 (2:06.68).
1. Flickinger. 2. Regan Smith
Don’t be surprised if Katie Drabot is celebrated with a drum solo.
FRIDAY
Men
200 backstroke: A win by Murphy could be one of the most dominant of Wave II. Only three participants are under 1:56, and just one — Murphy — has gone under 1:54. Murphy set the Trials record in 2016 (1:53.95) and his seed time is 1:54.12. Shaine Casas and Austin Katz could have a thrilling dual for second, separated by 0.22.
1. Murphy. 2. Casas
Don’t be surprised if Katz is celebrated with a drum solo.
200 IM: It’s difficult not to pick Ryan Lochte second; that’s the place he has finished the past four Trials behind Phelps. This is the best chance for Lochte to make his fifth Olympic team, but both Andrew (1:56.83) and Kalisz (1:56.78) are the only two with seed times below 1:57. The four behind them are between 1:57.59 and 1:57.76. That’s a lot of time to make up.
1. Andrew. 2. Kalisz
Don’t be surprised if Lochte is celebrated with a drum solo.
Women
200 breaststroke: Annie Lazor is the top seed at 2:20.77, with King at 2:21.39. Picking against King isn’t wise, but Lazor in a Lazor — I know the term is razor — close finish wouldn’t be a big surprise. Bethany Galat joins Lazor and King as the only qualifiers with times under 2:22.
1. King. 2. Lazor
Don’t be surprised if Galat is celebrated with a drum solo.
100 freestyle: Another exciting event with relay berths on the line. Manuel has established herself as America’s premier female sprinter, a title she’s owned since setting the American record (52.04) nearly four years ago. Abbey Weitzeil was one of the pleasant surprises of the Trials with a win over Manuel in the final in a Trials-record 53.28.
1. Manuel. 2. Weitzeil. 3. Mallory Comerford. 4. Curzan. 5. Schmitt. 6. Erika Brown
Don’t be surprised if Huske is celebrated with a drum solo.
SATURDAY
Men
100 butterfly: This could be one of the best finals of the met — world-record holder Dressel and Andrew posted the fastest time by Americans last month. Shields qualified second behind Phelps at the 2016 Trials. Rooney and Jack Conger are the two closest to Dressel with their seed times.
1. Dressel. 2. Andrew
Don’t be surprised if Conger is celebrated with a drum solo.
Women
200 backstroke: Not only did Regan Smith set the world and American record nearly two years ago in this event at the world championships, but she also posted the two fastest times in the history of this event. Smith is nearly three seconds faster than any other competitor. Sandwiched between Kathleen Baker and Rhyan White on the psych sheet is Phoebe Bacon.
1. Regan Smith. 2. White
Don’t be surprised if Baker is celebrated with a drum solo.
800 freestyle: The final event of Ledecky’s program is the third event in which the Stanford grad owns all the records. A victory in this race would make Ledecky the first American woman to win the same event in three consecutive Trials. Leah Smith is third on the all-time American list.
1. Ledecky. 2. Leah Smith
Don’t be surprised if Erica Sullivan is celebrated with a drum solo.
SUNDAY
Men
50 freestyle: Last chance for Dressel to shine at the Trials before heading to the USA team camp in Hawaii to prepare for Tokyo. At 21.04, Dressel will be tough to beat. But the 50 is the one race where one slipup can cause a quick slide down the standings. Held, Andrew, Adrian and 40-year-old Anthony Ervin, who made the team by finishing second in 2012 and 2016, can’t be counted out.
1. Dressel. 2. Held
Don’t be surprised if Andrew is celebrated with a drum solo.
1,500 freestyle: Like the 800 free, this one comes down to America’s top trio of distance swimmers — Finke, Wilimovsky and Grothe. Finke is nearly five seconds faster than Grothe while Wilimovsky was second in the 2016 Trials. Michael Brinegar also should be in contention with a seed time less than one second behind Wilimovsky.
1. Finke. 2. Wilimovsky
Don’t be surprised if Grothe is celebrated with a drum solo.
50 freestyle: By this time in the meet (Day 8), Curzan will no longer be a Trials novice. The 16-year-old will be right in the mix with Weitzeil and Manuel, who finished 1-2 in this event in the 2016 Trials.
1. Manuel. 2. Curzan
Don’t be surprised if Weitzeil is celebrated with a drum solo.