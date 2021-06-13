Beideck: Predicting winners of the US Olympic Swim Trials

No one is sure what to expect Sunday, when Wave II of the Swim Trials begins.

Will times be in the range of American and world records? Will the performances be a bit slower because it’s been so long since there’s been a meet of this caliber?

Indiana coach Ray Looze, who coaches 100-meter breaststroke world-record holder Lilly King, said Friday that he’s anticipating things might be a skosh slower. He also qualified that premise, saying that a world record or two wouldn’t surprise him.

“I think we’re probably going to see a little bit slower of a meet,” Looze said. “But there’s pockets of people (who) were able to continue to train through (using) ingenuity. If anybody sets a world record, that’s a phenomenal accomplishment.”

Over the next eight days, we will discover just how prepared the next team of U.S. Olympic swimmers are with a month to go before the Tokyo Olympics begin July 24.

Here’s one set of guesses before we find out how things will unfold this week, a week we waited an extra year to arrive.

