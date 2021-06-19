Beideck: Ryan Lochte's achievements should be celebrated as he exits US Swim Trials stage

Ryan Lochte, the guy who proved you can be an elite international-level swimmer and handle the accompanying pressure with one-liners and a disarming smile, left the water one last time Friday night to the roar of an adoring crowd.
Omaha’s CHI Health Center was as fitting a venue to say goodbye as any other pool where Lochte has displayed his skills in all four strokes.
When you’re close to calling it a career as a competitive swimmer, one last appearance on the blocks in a U.S. Olympic Trials championship should be celebrated sans snark. It’s too easy to point to the missteps Lochte has made throughout his storied career.
We’ve all had those moments where we’d like to go back and tell our younger self how this could have been handled better or that wasn’t the brightest idea.
By all accounts Lochte has taken huge steps to show his silly, fun side is bettered channeled and the maturation process is set to full speed ahead. Husband, father, ambassador for the sport he loves.
Reminders and lectures from naysayers in the chattering class about moments where Lochte fell short of expectations aren’t necessary. Those elements have been well-documented and don’t require retelling this week.
Instead of further finger-wagging, celebrating Lochte’s achievements in the water — making four Olympic teams, winning 12 Olympic medals and 27 world championship medals — should be the focus.
That’s the kind of fun spirit that should be celebrated while discussing the Lochte Legacy, even as he insisted in a post-race press conference that he wasn’t ready to sign those retirement papers. He reminded everyone that he’s not 100 percent certain it’s time hang up his goggles for good.
“I think I’ve said this millions of times,” Lochte reminded press conference attendees. “I will quit swimming when I stop having fun. I love this sport. It’s gotten me to places that I have never — that people dream about. So I’m very grateful for that.”
While he said his racing career may not be over, another run at the Olympics in 2024 right now is difficult to picture. First there is his Spruce Creek High School 20-year class reunion next year.
“I still want to race, but as far as another Olympic Trials, I don’t know about that,” Lochte said. “I will be 40, that’s pushing it. We’ll see. Anything can happen. I could take years off and come back stronger than ever. Who knows.”
Feeling no pressure to definitely answer the retirement question, Lochte said Friday night was all about taking everything about absorbing the moment and being able to share it with his wife Kayla Rae Reid and their children Caiden Zane and Liv Rae.
Lochte took his time exiting the pool after finishing seventh in the final of the 200-meter individual medley, the event in which he remains the world record holder. All three of them got hugs and kisses from him after the race, with Liv Rae earning an extended hug on deck with her dad.
“I was taking it all in,” Lochte said. “I really wanted to be on that Olympic team. I think this is probably the most important swim meet that I’ve ever had in my entire career. The one that meant the most to me. I had my family there, my kids, they got to watch their daddy swim.
“You know what? That means everything to me.”
At 36, he understood it was going to be a tough haul to get into the top two and make a record-tying fifth U.S. Olympic team. Instead of just accepting that age was the enemy, Lochte did what Lochte does.
He had to see for himself, take that big swing and see if there’s perhaps one more glorious swim left in that 6-foot-2 frame. There wasn’t, at least not this time, but Lochte quickly moved into the role of elder statesman and whispered words of encouragement to 200 IM winner Michael Andrew.
“Growing up I was always watching Ryan compete with Michael Phelps, and the legacy that specifically Ryan carried his performance in the pool is amazing,” Andrew said. “Over recent months, getting to become more personal friends with Ryan … it is an honor to share a pool with him and do it in his race was really special.”
Ryan Murphy, who won both the 100 and 200 backstroke races this week, recalled the first time he met Lochte when he was 14 years old.
“I love Lochte,” Murphy said. “We met at a local Florida Senior Championship meet, and I was next to him in the prelims of the 200 back. So I’m freaking out. He was coming of the 2008 Olympics, so he had jus won the 200 back in Beijing. He’s got a bright white Speedo on and comes up to me before the race.
“He was like, all right, I’m going to go out pretty slow, so you better be beating me to the 100 here. He let me beat him to the 100, then he just dusted me from there. Deep down he really has a good hear. That’s what I really appreciate about Lochte. He really does care about people.”
Lochte would have preferred a final wave goodbye at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, but there may not have been any fans in the stands to see him salute them. International fans have been banned from attending, and there are more medical voices advising against letting local fans attend.
So whether it’s in the pool or if he’s standing on deck speaking at a clinic somewhere around the world, how Murphy described Lochte is a good jumping off point for the legend to begin scribbling notes for the next chapter.
“Now I’m going to take everything … that I’ve learned and put it into my life outside the sport,” Lochte said. “See how that goes.”