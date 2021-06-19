Beideck: Ryan Lochte's achievements should be celebrated as he exits US Swim Trials stage

That’s the kind of fun spirit that should be celebrated while discussing the Lochte Legacy, even as he insisted in a post-race press conference that he wasn’t ready to sign those retirement papers. He reminded everyone that he’s not 100 percent certain it’s time hang up his goggles for good.

“I think I’ve said this millions of times,” Lochte reminded press conference attendees. “I will quit swimming when I stop having fun. I love this sport. It’s gotten me to places that I have never — that people dream about. So I’m very grateful for that.”

While he said his racing career may not be over, another run at the Olympics in 2024 right now is difficult to picture. First there is his Spruce Creek High School 20-year class reunion next year.

“I still want to race, but as far as another Olympic Trials, I don’t know about that,” Lochte said. “I will be 40, that’s pushing it. We’ll see. Anything can happen. I could take years off and come back stronger than ever. Who knows.”

Feeling no pressure to definitely answer the retirement question, Lochte said Friday night was all about taking everything about absorbing the moment and being able to share it with his wife Kayla Rae Reid and their children Caiden Zane and Liv Rae.