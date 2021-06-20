Beideck: Tom Shields has made his second Olympic swim team, but he's grateful just to be alive

It was a day that Shields was supposed to be at a California Aquatics practice. It was a Wednesday, and Shields left halfway through the session. He hadn’t slept since Sunday, and Shields later said he figured that Tinetti knew that he wasn’t going to finish that practice.

Shields said he had never before tried to take his life, but that was going to be the day he would hang himself. A little over a year later, Shields shared this harrowing story on Instagram.

“If G didn’t miraculously turn around and come home from her commute I wouldn’t be alive today,” Shields wrote. “She called me out of the blue at a time I normally wouldn’t be reachable, and distracted me til [sic] she got back.”

What followed was even more chilling from a guy whom so many believed had cornered the market on being chill.

“I was a caught in a certain line of thinking, one that convinced me “I should get out of the way of the people I hurt, I will never get my shit together, or be worthwhile. I am simply incapable of becoming the person I want to be, so the best course of action would be to die, and cease the pain I bring into the world.