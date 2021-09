Bellevue and College of Saint Mary both moved into the top 10 when the NAIA released its latest volleyball poll on Wednesday.

Bellevue (11-2) moved up three spots to No. 8, while the 16-2 Flames climbed seven spots to No. 10. CSM defeated then-No. 1 Midland last Wednesday.

Midland is third in the poll, while GPAC rival Jamestown claimed the No. 1 spot. Concordia, one of seven GPAC teams in the top 25, is ranked 23rd.

