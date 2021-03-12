Bellevue men's basketball falls short against Jamestown in NAIA opening round

Jamestown scored 13 unanswered points to break away from Bellevue for an 86-69 win in an NAIA men's basketball opening-round game Friday at Sokol Arena.

Down 10 with nine minutes left, Bellevue cut its deficit to 68-67 after Vinny Belcaster's steal and layup with 4:35 left.

But Jamestown, which had held a single-digit lead most of the game, then scored 13 straight over the next 2:10 to advance. Jamestown will face LSU Shreveport on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Mason Walters, the GPAC player of the year, led Jamestown with 30 points, seven rebounds and four assists. He was 14 of 17 from the field.

Eric Pierce led Bellevue with 20 points.

