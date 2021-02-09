Bellevue University softball coach earns 400th career win

Snow blankets the area here, but Bellevue University did open its softball season last weekend in San Antonio, and the Bruins gave coach Michala Cimino a milestone win.
When Bellevue defeated Lady of the Lake 4-1 Saturday, it improved Cimino's career record to 400-186-1 in her 12 seasons at Bellevue.
She led Bellevue to 10 straight 30-win seasons before the 2020 season was canceled last March.
In other Midlands notes:
Doane won its first GPAC wrestling duals title last Friday as it edged Morningside 22-21. Doane, ranked seventh in the NAIA, edged Morningside on a tiebreaker.
Josie Puelz broke Concordia's women's pole vault record last Friday by clearing 13-4.5. The previous week, the Lincoln Lutheran graduate became the second female vaulter in program history to clear 13 feet.
The UNK women's basketball team (14-2) went 2-0 last week, but dropped three spots to No. 15 in this week's Division II national poll. UNK is a spot behind Fort Hays State, which has both wins over the Lopers.
