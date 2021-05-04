Bellevue University's Olivia Galas named NAIA national setter of the year

Bellevue's Olivia Galas was named the national setter of the year and a first-team All-American as the NAIA announced its postseason volleyball honors on Tuesday.

Galas, an Omaha Gross graduate who averaged 11.15 assists per set, is the first player in Bellevue volleyball history to be named a first-team All-American twice as she was also honored in 2019.

Taliyah Flores, who led Midland to a runner-up finish at the NAIA tournament last weekend, was named a second-team All-American. The Papio South grad had double-doubles in each of Midland's five matches at nationals, averaging 14.4 kills and 17.2 digs.

Bellevue freshman Eve Fountain was named to the third team as the Millard North graduate averaged 3.8 kills per set and had 13 double-doubles.

Concordia setter Tara Callahan and Midland setter Hope Leimbach were honorable mention selections.