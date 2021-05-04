 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bellevue University's Olivia Galas named NAIA national setter of the year
0 comments
topical
VOLLEYBALL

Bellevue University's Olivia Galas named NAIA national setter of the year

  • 0

Dirk Chatelain and Jon Nyatawa are joined by Union Omaha head coach Jay Mims for a conversation on year one for the Owls, his journey coming back to Omaha and embracing diversity in soccer and life.  Jon and Dirk also look at how the college basketball season will try to exist amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Bellevue's Olivia Galas was named the national setter of the year and a first-team All-American as the NAIA announced its postseason volleyball honors on Tuesday.

Galas, an Omaha Gross graduate who averaged 11.15 assists per set, is the first player in Bellevue volleyball history to be named a first-team All-American twice as she was also honored in 2019.

Taliyah Flores, who led Midland to a runner-up finish at the NAIA tournament last weekend, was named a second-team All-American. The Papio South grad had double-doubles in each of Midland's five matches at nationals, averaging 14.4 kills and 17.2 digs.

Bellevue freshman Eve Fountain was named to the third team as the Millard North graduate averaged 3.8 kills per set and had 13 double-doubles.

Concordia setter Tara Callahan and Midland setter Hope Leimbach were honorable mention selections.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert