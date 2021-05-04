Bellevue University's Olivia Galas named NAIA national setter of the year

Bellevue's Olivia Galas was named the national setter of the year and a first-team All-American as the NAIA announced its postseason volleyball honors on Tuesday.
Galas, an Omaha Gross graduate who averaged 11.15 assists per set, is the first player in Bellevue volleyball history to be named a first-team All-American twice as she was also honored in 2019.
Taliyah Flores, who led Midland to a runner-up finish at the NAIA tournament last weekend, was named a second-team All-American. The Papio South grad had double-doubles in each of Midland's five matches at nationals, averaging 14.4 kills and 17.2 digs.
Bellevue freshman Eve Fountain was named to the third team as the Millard North graduate averaged 3.8 kills per set and had 13 double-doubles.
Concordia setter Tara Callahan and Midland setter Hope Leimbach were honorable mention selections.
The World-Herald's Still Spinnin' series
An introduction into your crash course of Nebraska's basketball history
From humble Nebraska beginnings to basketball legend, meet Jerry Krause
Hoop-It-Up could get heated, but it brought Omaha's basketball community together
Woolridge's and Strickland's rivalry ended in chase for Class A scoring record
A now-closed Wahoo college once had nation's best women's basketball team
Forrest Roper built a girls basketball dynasty, but his impact was so much more
No one could stop Omaha Central's basketball machine, led by high school rock stars
From an Olympian's shoes to Air Jordan, history of the dunk in Nebraska runs deep
Another Big Ben — Benoit — once towered for Creighton, but was he appreciated?
Meet Mike Heck, the Nebraska high school and Jays standout who had 'unlimited potential'
Tragedy kept Harry Kersenbrock, a 7-footer from Crete, from becoming a Jayhawk star
Bill Vincent, the Omaha South great who drew comparisons to Wilt Chamberlain, left his mark
The story behind Kelly Flynn and South Sioux City girl's decade of domination
South Sioux City's Mini-Dome presented big problems for hoops opponents
In Omaha's episodes of racial tension, only once has basketball played a major role
I got a lesson on Nebraska's basketball history from a classical music expert