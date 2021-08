NORFOLK, Neb. — Omaha city champion Johnny Spellerberg of Bennington tied the tournament scoring record in winning the 23rd Nebraska Mid-Amateur at Norfolk Country Club.

Spellerberg had rounds of 68 and 70 to shoot 6-under, leading throughout Sunday’s final round. He tied the low score record set last year by Andy Sajevic of Omaha. Three strokes behind, sharing second place, were Norfolk natives Lance Morrow and Lance Lawson.