Bernie Berigan’s long career in football began at Omaha Creighton Prep and ended with the original Omaha Mustangs semipro team.

Berigan died March 4 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was 92.

Growing up on the then-outskirts of Omaha — the southwest corner of 72nd Street and Western Avenue — he attended Prep when it was on the Creighton University campus. An All-Nebraska lineman in 1947, he also was on the basketball and track teams and graduated in 1948 with eight letters. He entered the school’s hall of fame in 2009.

On scholarship at Marquette, he was football teammates with longtime friend Don Leahy. They graduated in 1952. Hastings St. Cecilia hired him out of college as its football, basketball and track coach for the 1952-53 school year.

Berigan left the education field for his family’s business, Berigan Bros. Livestock Commission in the Omaha stockyards. He became an assistant coach for the first teams Leahy coached at Creighton Prep.

In 1964, he joined Charlie Mancuso, Bob Adwers, Mike Dugan and Bill Quinlan in forming the Mustangs. Using Rosenblatt Stadium as their home field, the Mustangs were in the best leagues below the NFL and AFL while using part-time players. The players had day jobs — in law, medicine, business, education — and many stayed in town.

Berigan was coach for the first five years (the first sharing duties with Dugan), with a 39-13 record, before becoming the team president. He also officiated small-college and high school games.

He left the family business in 1968 to be plant manager for American Beef Packers in Oakland, Iowa. He moved his family of 12 children to Sioux City, Iowa, in 1970 and worked for Iowa Beef Processors for the next 15 years. The final stage of his business career was co-developing DCS Sanitation Company in Cincinnati, where he worked until he was 75 in 2005.

He and his wife, Mary Kay, who died in 2020, were married for 68 years. They spent a decade of their retirement at Iowa’s Okoboji resort, specifically Emerald Hills Golf Course, before returning to Cincinnati eight years ago.

Their survivors include 27 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.