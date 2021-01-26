Big changes announced for U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in Omaha

“The Omaha Sports Commission is excited with the new, dual event plan for Trials, which provides us with the opportunity to stage not one, but two marquee events in the city of Omaha,” Josh Todd, President and Executive Director of the Omaha Sports Commission, said.

“We are working closely with the CHI Health Center team and are committed to delivering a safe and memorable experience for every athlete coming to Omaha to chase their dreams and to compete for a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team."

The new Wave II standard will take effect on January 28, 2021 and run through the close of qualifying for the Olympic Trials on May 31, 2021. Athletes who have already achieved the revised time standard do not have to requalify.

Athletes who qualify using the original time standards, but do not meet the Wave II time standards prior to May 31, 2021, will be invited to compete in Wave I of the Trials where they still swim for a chance to advance to Wave II by finishing first or second in the finals of their individual event.