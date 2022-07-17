 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Big first, ninth innings power Omaha Storm Chasers past Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Storm Chasers started and finished strong as a pair of huge innings carried Omaha to a 13-7 win over Rochester on Sunday afternoon.

Omaha, which scored 13 runs in the first five games of the series, scored six times in the first inning. Angelo Castellano delivered the biggest hit of the inning with a grand slam while John Rave later added a solo homer.

But the Red Wings chipped away and caught the Chasers by the eighth inning.

Joey Meneses hit two homers for Rochester, one coming in the eighth to tie it 6-6.

Omaha regained the lead in the ninth, when Rubendy Jaquez drove in Jimmy Govern with a triple. And the Chasers were just getting started.

Gabriel Cancel had a two-run single, Castellano drove in his fifth run with a single then Rave capped the seven-run rally with a three-run homer.

Omaha begins a four-day all-star break, then returns home Friday to face Iowa. The Chasers takes a 45-44 record into the break.

Omaha (45-44) .................. 600  000  007 — 13 12  0

At Rochester (47-43) .......... 202  010  011 — 7 11  0

W: Freeman, 3-0. L: Murphy, 2-2. 2B: O, Hancock, Govern. R, Stevenson 2. 3B: O, Govern, Jaquez. HR: O, Castellano (2), Rave 2 (2). R, Meneses 2 (19), Flores (1).

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

