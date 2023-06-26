Hundreds of football players from Omaha North, Omaha Benson, Omaha Northwest and other schools on the north side of Dodge Street got their start in the Lil Vikes youth program that Bob Bostwick co-founded.

Bostwick also was on the high school staffs at Fort Calhoun, short-lived Omaha Heartland and Omaha North.

He put down the whistle only after great-grandson Tyson Terry, a Husker Class of 2025 commit at Omaha North, came through Lil Vikes.

Bostwick died June 21. He was 84.

“Coach Bob Bostwick had a positive impact on countless lives. He was one of the genuinely kind individuals you could ever come across,’’ read a statement from the Omaha North football program on Twitter. “He is a legend and a staple of the Viking community.”

Lil Vikes started in 1969. Its home became Power Park near OPPD’s North Omaha generating station. In 1994, the program named its new 100-yard field for Bostwick. It was the first time that the “varsity” team of 13- and 14-year-olds could play home games.

Bostwick, who grew up in the Florence neighborhood and attended Omaha North, worked in concrete construction.

Survivors include children Todd, Robin Weingaertner, Brent, Julie Ish, Debi Clark, Leslie Patterson and Chad; and siblings Marilyn Murtaugh, Marge Smith, Jerry, Emily Topley and Larry.

Another son, Scott, died in 2011 from a heart attack just months after he was named football coach at Northwest Missouri State.​

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a vigil service, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 8200 N. 30th St. Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Forest Lawn Cemetery.​