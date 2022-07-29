Bob Warming hired as technical advisor for Union Omaha

Bob Warming's soccer ties with Jay Mims go back a long ways within the Omaha community.

Those ties are continuing with Union Omaha.

Warming, the former Creighton and UNO men's soccer coach, is joining Union Omaha as a technical advisor for the remainder of this season, it was announced Friday afternoon.

"Coach Warming is an incredible coach but an even better person," said Mims, Union Omaha's coach. "Having his knowledge and experience around the team is such a great resource to have. I look forward to spending time with him and having so much fun again on and off the field."

Mims spent 10 years as an assistant at Creighton when Warming helped turn that program into a national powerhouse, leading the Bluejays to 11 NCAA tournament appearances.

Mims became UNO's first soccer coach in 2011 and before leaving in 2018, when Warming took over for the Mavs. Mims became Union Omaha's coach during its inaugural season in 2019.

Warming led UNO for four seasons, leading the Mavs to their only NCAA tournament victory during the spring of 2021. When he retired from coaching last month, his career had spanned 44 seasons at eight schools and he won 485 games.

"It has been 12 years since Jay and I worked together," Warming said. "In that time, he has become an elite coach - elite in the big things, elite in the bits and pieces. ... So grateful for this opportunity. We are going to have some fun."

Union Omaha won the League One championship last fall and is 5-2-8 this season. The Owls host Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at 7 p.m. Saturday at Werner Park.