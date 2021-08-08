 Skip to main content
Bobby Witt Jr.'s 5 RBIs help Omaha Storm Chasers defeat Columbus
BASEBALL

Bobby Witt Jr.'s 5 RBIs help Omaha Storm Chasers defeat Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Bobby Witt Jr. drove in five runs and Omaha held on for a 13-10 win over Columbus on Saturday.

Witt hit a grand slam in the fifth and an RBI double in the sixth for the Storm Chasers (47-34), who remain in first place in the Triple-A East standings.

It wasn't easy. The Storm Chasers and Clippers (36-45) combined for 28 hits, and Columbus brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth after trailing 13-7.

After three Clipper runs, Tyler Zuber entered for the Chasers and got Richard Palacios to pop out to Witt at shortstop to end the game.

Ryan McBroom hit his 21st homer for the Chasers, and Nick Dini and Anderson Miller each had three hits.

The Chasers wrap up their series in Columbus on Sunday at 3 p.m.

