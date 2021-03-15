Boys Town grad Shaq Barrett reportedly re-signs with Super Bowl champion Buccaneers

Shaq Barrett has reportedly agreed to a contract extension that will keep him with the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Boys Town graduate will sign a four-year deal worth up to $72 million, with $36 million fully guaranteed. The base value is $17 million per year, with incentives built in that could increase it to $18 million if he records 15 sacks and makes the playoffs.

Barrett was one of several key members of the Bucs' team that was set to enter free agency. But Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht, a Nebraska native, has been busy keeping them on the roster.

Former Husker Lavonte David signed a two-year contract extension, and quarterback Tom Brady has also reached a new deal. Another ex-Husker, Ndamukong Suh, has not yet agreed to a new contract and may enter free agency.

Barrett was on a one-year contract with the Bucs in 2020, his second season with the team. He made $4 million in 2019 but got a much bigger deal after leading the NFL in sacks that season. Tampa Bay gave him a new one-year contract for 2020 with a salary of more than $15.8 million.