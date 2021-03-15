Boys Town grad Shaq Barrett reportedly re-signs with Super Bowl champion Buccaneers

Shaq Barrett has reportedly agreed to a contract extension that will keep him with the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Boys Town graduate will sign a four-year deal worth up to $72 million, with $36 million fully guaranteed. The base value is $17 million per year, with incentives built in that could increase it to $18 million if he records 15 sacks and makes the playoffs.
Barrett was one of several key members of the Bucs' team that was set to enter free agency. But Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht, a Nebraska native, has been busy keeping them on the roster.
Former Husker Lavonte David signed a two-year contract extension, and quarterback Tom Brady has also reached a new deal. Another ex-Husker, Ndamukong Suh, has not yet agreed to a new contract and may enter free agency.
Barrett was on a one-year contract with the Bucs in 2020, his second season with the team. He made $4 million in 2019 but got a much bigger deal after leading the NFL in sacks that season. Tampa Bay gave him a new one-year contract for 2020 with a salary of more than $15.8 million.
Barrett, who is originally from Baltimore, graduated from Boys Town in 2010, then walked on the UNO football team before the program was shut down in 2011. Barrett completed his college career at Colorado State.
Barrett signed as an undrafted free agent in 2014 with the Denver Broncos, where he won his first Super Bowl. He joined Tamp Bay as a free agent in 2019 and led the NFL with 19.5 sacks. He finished the 2020 regular season with eight sacks, but had a big postseason with three sacks in the NFC Championship game and a fourth in the Super Bowl.