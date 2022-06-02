 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Brewer Hicklen homers in Omaha Storm Chasers' win over Indianapolis

Brewer Hicklen, in his first game back with Omaha after playing in Kansas City last week, homered and delivered a two-run single to lead the Storm Chasers to a 4-1 win over Indianapolis on Thursday at Werner Park.

Hicklen homered to left in the first inning and broke a 1-1 tie with a two-out, two-run single to right center in the seventh.

Nate Eaton added a sacrifice fly in the eighth, while three Omaha pitchers combined on a seven-hitter. Daniel Mengden worked first six innings, while Josh Dye pitched two scoreless inning for the win.

Omaha and Indianapolis will meet again at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

