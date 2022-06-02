Brewer Hicklen homers in Omaha Storm Chasers' win over Indianapolis

Brewer Hicklen, in his first game back with Omaha after playing in Kansas City last week, homered and delivered a two-run single to lead the Storm Chasers to a 4-1 win over Indianapolis on Thursday at Werner Park.

Hicklen homered to left in the first inning and broke a 1-1 tie with a two-out, two-run single to right center in the seventh.

Nate Eaton added a sacrifice fly in the eighth, while three Omaha pitchers combined on a seven-hitter. Daniel Mengden worked first six innings, while Josh Dye pitched two scoreless inning for the win.

Omaha and Indianapolis will meet again at 7:05 p.m. Friday.