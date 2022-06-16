Brewer Hicklen homers twice as Omaha Storm Chasers defeat Iowa

Brewer Hicklen hit two of Omaha's five home runs as the Storm Chasers rolled to an 8-2 win over Iowa on Thursday night.

Hicklen finished with three RBIs, while Edward Olivares, Nate Eaton and Michael Massey also homered for Omaha, which had dropped the first two games of the series.

Austin Cox allowed two solo homers, but he gave up just three hits over seven innings to earn the win. Andres Nunez and Sam Freeman completed the three-hitter as Iowa didn't have a hit after the third inning.

Omaha and Iowa continue their series at 7:08 p.m. Friday.

