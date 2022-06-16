 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASEBALL

Brewer Hicklen homers twice as Omaha Storm Chasers defeat Iowa

  • Updated
  • 0

Brewer Hicklen hit two of Omaha's five home runs as the Storm Chasers rolled to an 8-2 win over Iowa on Thursday night.

Hicklen finished with three RBIs, while Edward Olivares, Nate Eaton and Michael Massey also homered for Omaha, which had dropped the first two games of the series.

Austin Cox allowed two solo homers, but he gave up just three hits over seven innings to earn the win. Andres Nunez and Sam Freeman completed the three-hitter as Iowa didn't have a hit after the third inning.

Omaha and Iowa continue their series at 7:08 p.m. Friday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Omaha Storm Chasers fall to Iowa

Omaha Storm Chasers fall to Iowa

Two runs scored on Jared Young's fielder's choice in the bottom of the eighth as Iowa came back to beat the Omaha Storm Chasers on Wednesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

'Jordanian Lion' prowling for MMA world title glory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert