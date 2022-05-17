 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Brewer Hicklen's grand slam powers Omaha Storm Chasers to win over St. Paul Saints

Brewer Hicklen hit a grand slam in the seventh inning to propel the Storm Chasers to an 8-1 win over St. Paul on Tuesday night at Werner Park.

Omaha took the lead in the fifth on a Vinnie Pasquantino sacrifice fly to the left field corner. The Chasers scored five in the seventh, capped by Hicklen's no-doubt slam to left.

Pasquantino and Gabriel Cancel finished with two RBIs apiece.

Meanwhile, the Chasers got a strong start from Daniel Mengden, who struck out nine in the five innings.

The Chasers and the Saints will play again at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.

