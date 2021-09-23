Brian Poldberg announces retirement after seven seasons as Storm Chasers manager

The final stretch of the Triple-A baseball season also will be the final stretch for Omaha Storm Chasers manager Brian Poldberg.

The 64-year-old Poldberg announced Thursday he will retire after seven seasons as the Chasers' manager. His final home game will be Sunday against Indianapolis and his final game will be Oct. 3 at Iowa.

"The time's here," said Poldberg, who earned his 475th win with the Chasers on Wednesday. "I've been in it for 40-plus years and my body's telling me that it's harder to get out there every day and do the things that I feel I need to do to do the job right. After 41 years of being in baseball and being married for 36, I've never spent a summer with my family, so I'm looking forward to that.

"It's been a great honor to have played for and managed my hometown team."

Wednesday's win was also the 1,350th of Poldberg's career as he ranks sixth among active minor league managers. He's second in wins in Omaha franchise history behind Mike Jirschele.

"Unselfish commitment is the phrase that comes to mind when thinking of Poley's coaching career," Storm Chasers president Martie Cordaro said. "He has dedicated his life to helping players realize their baseball goals and dreams."