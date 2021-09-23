 Skip to main content
Brian Poldberg announces retirement after seven seasons as Storm Chasers manager
BASEBALL

Brian Poldberg

Brian Poldberg has been the Omaha Storm Chasers manager since 2014. He announced his retirement Thursday.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

The Omaha Storm Chasers got a win over the St. Paul Saints in the baseball season opener on Tuesday, May 4.

The final stretch of the Triple-A baseball season also will be the final stretch for Omaha Storm Chasers manager Brian Poldberg.

The 64-year-old Poldberg announced Thursday he will retire after seven seasons as the Chasers' manager. His final home game will be Sunday against Indianapolis and his final game will be Oct. 3 at Iowa.

"The time's here," said Poldberg, who earned his 475th win with the Chasers on Wednesday. "I've been in it for 40-plus years and my body's telling me that it's harder to get out there every day and do the things that I feel I need to do to do the job right. After 41 years of being in baseball and being married for 36, I've never spent a summer with my family, so I'm looking forward to that.

"It's been a great honor to have played for and managed my hometown team."

Wednesday's win was also the 1,350th of Poldberg's career as he ranks sixth among active minor league managers. He's second in wins in Omaha franchise history behind Mike Jirschele.

"Unselfish commitment is the phrase that comes to mind when thinking of Poley's coaching career," Storm Chasers president Martie Cordaro said. "He has dedicated his life to helping players realize their baseball goals and dreams."

Poldberg led the Chasers to the Triple-A national championship in 2014, becoming the first manager since Jack McKeon in 1969 to win a league title in his first season. The Chasers then went 80-64 in 2015. This year's team (67-54) will finish with its first winning record since 2015.

Prior to the Storm Chasers, Poldberg was manager for six seasons at Double-A Northwest Arkansas, reaching the postseason the first four years. He also won the 1998 Carolina League title with Wilmington. He managed at Eugene (1994), Springfield (1995) and Lansing (1996) prior to his time at Wilmington.

He was on the Royals' staff from 2004 to 2007. And last season, when the minor league season was canceled because of COVID, Poldberg was still an integral part of the organization running the team's alternate site in Kansas City, Kansas.

Current Chasers like Bobby Witt Jr., Nick Pratto and MJ Melendez have said this season how important last summer's stint at the alternate site was to their development as players.​

"(Poldberg) has touched every generation of player that we've had come through here and future generations are going to be continually impacted because of his great effort," Royals president of baseball operations Dayton Moore said.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

