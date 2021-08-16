 Skip to main content
Brittany Parker wins Omaha's first National Golden Gloves title since 1980
BOXING

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

“I am super proud of where I am right now,’’ Parker said. “I had to literally fight for everything I have because I had so many setbacks. Nothing came easy.’’

Brittany Parker added to her résumé last weekend, becoming the first Omahan in 41 years to win a National Golden Gloves of America title.

Angel Levering of Manderson, South Dakota, also won a title for the Omaha franchise. Her grandfather Nelson, who was born in Macy, Nebraska, was a pro boxer and a Midwest Golden Gloves champion, as was her uncle Levi.

Levering competed at 178 pounds and Parker at 178-plus.

“It’s pretty awesome those two girls won their fights and brought home two championships for the first time in a long time,” said Steve Pelster, the franchise delegate for Omaha. He’s also a vice president of the national group.

Lamont Kirkland was the last Omaha winner, claiming the 165-pound title in 1980.

Omahan Brittany Parker won the National Golden Gloves title in the 178-plus division with a unanimous decision over Destiny Small of Montana. "I hit her with some good shots and she wasn't going down," Parker said. "I really worked hard and I was in good condition."

Parker raised her amateur record to 17-3 with her victory over Destiny Small of Montana. The two went three rounds in their bout in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with Parker winning a unanimous decision.

“She was tough; she was hanging in there,” Parker said. “I hit her with some good shots, and she wasn’t going down. I really worked hard, and I was in good condition.”

Women have been competing at this event since 2018. Both Parker and Levering only fought once.

Parker will resume training for a world tournament at the end of the year with Team USA. A date has not been announced.

“I’m hoping to get a gold medal there, and I’ll finish my amateur career and go pro,” Parker said.

Ricky Menchaca was the only other Omaha boxer to reach the final but lost at 108 pounds. He won his first two fights to reach the championship.

Pelster said both women have come a long way and carried Omaha’s colors. Parker said it was amazing to represent her home state so well.

“It’s something that will be unforgettable,” she said. “Making a stance in history feels good.”

