Brittany Parker wins Omaha's first National Golden Gloves title since 1980

Brittany Parker added to her résumé last weekend, becoming the first Omahan in 41 years to win a National Golden Gloves of America title.

Angel Levering of Manderson, South Dakota, also won a title for the Omaha franchise. Her grandfather Nelson, who was born in Macy, Nebraska, was a pro boxer and a Midwest Golden Gloves champion, as was her uncle Levi.

Levering competed at 178 pounds and Parker at 178-plus.

“It’s pretty awesome those two girls won their fights and brought home two championships for the first time in a long time,” said Steve Pelster, the franchise delegate for Omaha. He’s also a vice president of the national group.

Lamont Kirkland was the last Omaha winner, claiming the 165-pound title in 1980.

Parker raised her amateur record to 17-3 with her victory over Destiny Small of Montana. The two went three rounds in their bout in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with Parker winning a unanimous decision.

“She was tough; she was hanging in there,” Parker said. “I hit her with some good shots, and she wasn’t going down. I really worked hard, and I was in good condition.”

Women have been competing at this event since 2018. Both Parker and Levering only fought once.