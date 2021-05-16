Bubba Starling's two home runs help Storm Chasers make comeback to beat Columbus

The Omaha Storm Chasers got a win over the St. Paul Saints in the baseball season opener on Tuesday, May 4.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Bubba Starling hit his first two home runs of the season Sunday in helping the Storm Chasers rally in the late innings for an 8-3 win over Columbus.
Starling broke a 3-3 tie in the seventh with a solo homer to left. Then in the eighth, he added a two-run shot to left.
Edward Olivares added a homer for the Chasers, his third of the season. Olivares had two hits and two RBIs, raising his season average to .354.
After Carlos Hernandez worked the first five innings, four Chaser relievers combined to shut out Columbus on one hit over the last four innings. Collin Snider, who pitched the sixth inning, earned the win.
Omaha won four of six games in the series and improved to 8-4 this season. The Chasers begin a series at Iowa on Tuesday.
Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers come out strong in 2021 season opener
The St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
Omaha's Meibrys Viloria (21) runs to second, away from St. Paul first baseman Zander Weil (23) in the St. Paul Saints vs. Omaha Storm Chasers baseball season opener at Werner Park on Tuesday. The Storm Chasers won the game 8-2.
