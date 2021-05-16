Bubba Starling's two home runs help Storm Chasers make comeback to beat Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Bubba Starling hit his first two home runs of the season Sunday in helping the Storm Chasers rally in the late innings for an 8-3 win over Columbus.

Starling broke a 3-3 tie in the seventh with a solo homer to left. Then in the eighth, he added a two-run shot to left.

Edward Olivares added a homer for the Chasers, his third of the season. Olivares had two hits and two RBIs, raising his season average to .354.

After Carlos Hernandez worked the first five innings, four Chaser relievers combined to shut out Columbus on one hit over the last four innings. Collin Snider, who pitched the sixth inning, earned the win.

Omaha won four of six games in the series and improved to 8-4 this season. The Chasers begin a series at Iowa on Tuesday.