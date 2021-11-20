Bud Crawford defeats Shawn Porter by technical knockout

Terence "Bud" Crawford successfully defended his WBO welterweight title in one of the marquee fights of his undefeated boxing career.
The Omaha native defeated challenger Shawn Porter, a former titleholder, by technical knockout. The pay-per-view fight, held Saturday night at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, lasted 10 rounds.
Crawford's professional record improved to 38-0 with the victory.
Crawford successfully defended his WBO welterweight title for the fifth time. He won the belt in his first bout in that weight class in June 2018.
