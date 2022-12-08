Bud Crawford 'focused' for matchup with 'really good fighter' David Avanesyan

The final press event for this weekend’s WBO welterweight title defense by Omaha native Terence “Bud” Crawford against Russian challenger David Avanesyan lacked most of the fighting words that are usually part of such pre-bout events.

Only the light heavyweight combatants — Omaha native Steven Nelson and James Ballard of Detroit — from the five-bout main event card traded verbal barbs Thursday on the concourse level of the CHI Health Center.

That’s the venue that will host the event which also will feature a five-bout undercard that kicks off the night of fights beginning at 5:30 p.m. The final five bouts will be available on a pay-per-view offering broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. by BLK Prime.

The words between Nelson and Ballard were more amusing than hostile. Nelson, who is 17-0 with 14 KO’s, has always been known for the show he puts on before, during and after his fights. This will be his first fight since tearing his Achilles tendon early last year.

“I was in the gym, and I was training, and it just popped,” Nelson said. “I was like, ‘Wow, my career is over.’ But I did what I was supposed to, did my physical therapy, and I’m back. I’ve been training all year; I’ve been to multiple camps to get ready for fighting.”

Nelson made Ballard laugh when he pulled from his jacket a long list of things he wanted to do Saturday when it was his turn to fight. The list was so long that it fell to the floor.

Among the items was to “talk trash to the opponent.” Nelson leaned forward and looked toward Ballard at the opposite end of the dais before saying “I hope you’re ready, man. I feel bad for you. This is my first fight back. I’m amped, I’m motivated, I’ve been training hard for this.

“Sorry you had to sign a contract for this but be ready. Hope you’re ready, bro.”

Ballard was ready with his response that was a combination of serious and funny.

“We don’t come to play no games,” Ballard said. “At the end of the day, there’s no reason to get in the ring with a Detroit fighter. You’re not ready mentally to do the impossible. It really doesn’t sit well with a Detroit fighter knows what he knows, old school training.”

Then there was the line that made Crawford laugh from his seat on the stage.

“I know he (Nelson) had a Santa’s list of what he wants to have happen,” Ballard said. “I just know my favorite punch is the one that connects.”

They were setting up the floor level seating and the ring while the presser was going on.

There will be three more bouts after the Nelson-Ballard dual before Crawford and Avanesyan take center stage for their scheduled 12-round bout. The first of those will be a heavyweight battle between Jeremiah Milton of Tulsa and DeJuan Calloway of Warrensville Heights, Ohio.

A super bantamweight fight between Arnold Khegal of Odessa, Ukraine and Eduardo Baez from Mexicali, Mexico will follow before a women’s 154-pound bout between former MMA star Cris Cyborg of Parana, Brazil and Gabby Holloway of Rhoadsville, Virginia.

Cyborg wore a Deion Sanders Atlanta Falcons football jersey on the stage to promote her United States debut as a boxer. She is 1-0 while Holloway brings an 0-2 record into the bout.

Avanesyan is relishing the underdog role in his match-up against the hometown hero Crawford. The press conference moderator asked Avensyan about earlier comments that his name isn’t really being mentioned in the pre-fight hype and that he’s here “not only to win this fight decisively, but I’m here to shock the world.”

A win over Crawford, who is currently recognized by pugilist pundits as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world, is the goal for the Russian who brings a 29-3-1 record into Saturday’s main event.

The moderator wondered what Avanesyan thought the headlines would say if he indeed did defeat Crawford. After one of his coaches interpreted the question, Avanesyan was ready with his answer.

“It’s my job to give everything for this fight and win this fight,” Avanesyan said. “You wake up and there’s a new champion. I want to take my belt home and see my family. I haven’t seen my family in three months.”

As is the case for all his bouts, Crawford is not taking his opponent lightly. He doesn’t want those imaginary headlines to be written as he looks to improve on his 38-0 professional record.

“I’ve been very focused since Day 1 on just one man,” Crawford said. “We’re going to elevate to a higher level. He’s a really good fighter. We’ll make our adjustments on the fly. We’re going to do what we do best.”

The weigh-in for all boxers is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the CHI Health Center. The event is open to the public.