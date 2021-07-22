Bud Crawford ordered to defend title against Shawn Porter, his toughest opponent to date

Porter's last fight came in August 2020 when he defeated Sebastian Formella via unanimous decision.

Top Rank CEO Bob Arum has said previously that Crawford's next fight was tentatively scheduled for Oct. 23, though a location and opponent hadn't yet been finalized. It now appears the opponent is known, it's just a matter of negotiating the details.

This may also be Crawford's last fight with Top Rank. Crawford originally signed with the promoter in 2011 and has since risen to superstardom in the sport, especially thanks to Top Rank's partnership with ESPN. But Crawford's deal with Top Rank expires in October, which will provide Crawford an opportunity to test the market with other promoters.

Most boxing fans have been clamoring for a fight between Crawford and Spence, the IBF and WBC welterweight champion ranked among the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world. A fight between the two has never materialized, due in large part to an uncooperative rivalry between the boxers' promoters.

Spence's next fight is currently scheduled for Aug. 21 against Manny Pacquiao. There were reports that Pacquiao would be Crawford's next opponent, but that fight never came together, so Spence is getting Pacquiao next.