Bud Crawford says bout with Avanesyan 'most likely' his last fight in Omaha

Thirty-three years old.

Long ago, before title belts and fighter-of-the-year awards, before pay-per-view main events and $10-million paydays, Terence Crawford pinpointed his ideal retirement from the ring.

“I already had my life planned out,” Crawford told The World-Herald recently. “I always said I wanted to retire at 33. … I never wanted boxing to retire me. I always wanted to retire from boxing.”

Crawford laughs about it now because he’s 35 and still crunching jaws. He doesn’t detect any erosion in his skills, even though he hasn’t competed in 13 months. With another knockout Saturday night at CHI Health Center, where he’ll defend his WBO welterweight title against David Avanesyan, Crawford could confirm his status as the world’s best pound-for-pound fighter.

But as Crawford prepares for the hometown crowd, in the back of his mind, he’s thinking about the finish line, too.

“I just feel like I just got that one fight I want with Spence. Then I can call it quits.”

Ahhh, yes. Errol Spence Jr. The name on the tip of Crawford’s tongue for years now. The name that won’t go away, even as Crawford confronts David Avanesyan on BLK Prime, a new pay-per-view streaming service.

In the final years of his storybook career, Crawford is stuck in a corner. He can’t ignore Spence because it’s the fight every boxing fan wants to see. But he can’t obsess over Spence because the fight might never happen. So one minute he brings up Spence unprompted. The next minute he insists that his legacy doesn’t need Spence. The elusive superfight tests his patience, his peace and perhaps his sanity.

One thing is clear: As Crawford steps into the ring for the first time in 13 months, he might be swinging at one man and visualizing another.

***

It doesn’t take long to find hecklers. Spend 15 minutes online and you’ll see and hear Crawford’s critics.

“I don’t want to hear how you’re the greatest fighter in the world,” ESPN’s Dan Rafael said recently regarding Bud. “I don’t want to hear how you’re the best thing since Sugar Ray Leonard. I don’t want to hear any of that nonsense.” If Crawford wants to make eight figures for an easy night of work, fine, Rafael said. But don’t claim greatness in the process.

Crawford-Spence would determine the undisputed champion at welterweight and perhaps settle the pound-for-pound argument, too.

But in October, months of negotiation fell apart.

Crawford, now free from Top Rank and firmly in control of his deals, stated that he was willing to bet on himself against Spence. He agreed to fight for less than a 50/50 split and without guaranteed money up front — just a split of the net profits. In order to do so, he wanted more transparency on the expenses from Spence’s promoter, Al Haymon. The PBC founder wouldn’t grant his demand.

Crawford said he even offered to sit down face-to-face with Spence and iron out the details. Haymon declined.

PBC’s rebuttal? Crawford received what he requested and still wasn’t satisfied.

Who’s ducking whom? Are both sides simply driving up interest and demand? Is Haymon waiting for Crawford’s prime to elapse? Maybe Spence can catch him at 37 or 38 years old when he stands a better chance?

Boxing experts say it’s a critical fight for both men and for their legacies. Crawford won’t go that far, in part because it may lead to disappointment.

Crawford talks like a man who’s lost faith in the process. A man who realized that Spence’s promoter will always find an excuse. He defends his legacy verbally because he might never get the chance physically. He bemoans boxing “politics.”

“I just miss the days when I was fighting more and I didn’t have to worry about the wrong side of the street, or you’re with this wrong promoter or that wrong promoter,” Crawford said.

Continuous obstacles seem to prevent fighters from fighting. That’s the nature of business. Pride, ego and insecurity — and that’s just the promoters! If one side thinks it’s getting short-changed or exploited, forget about it.

Crawford-Spence illustrates the friction. Fight fans want the biggest bouts, the generational matchups, the epic moments. But those wishes rarely align with fighters’ best interests. There’s no FIFA or NFL forcing rivals to compete.

Here’s where Crawford’s words take a turn.

Early in a career, he cared about building his case for greatness, he said. But eventually it flips and the driving force becomes money. Why? Because he recognized all those inherent obstacles. He started looking at fights the same way everyone else did, he said.

“Everybody else that handles boxing looks at boxing as a business,” Crawford said. “But as fighters, we look at boxing with the love and passion that we do for the sport. But as you get older, you gotta understand, we get paid for doing what we do. We put our life on the line. We entertain the fans. We get paid to be a prizefighter. …

“So why not get compensated for doing what we do?”

Crawford, reportedly profiting $10 million for Saturday’s fight in Omaha, hasn’t lost his competitiveness. But the rewards have changed. “You win this fight, you get more the next fight. You win that fight, you get more the next fight. That’s what it’s all about: winning the prize.”

“You’re competitive enough to know that if I don’t win this fight, the next prize is going to be lower. And nobody wants to go backwards.”

Fight fans want Crawford and Spence to be like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Fight anyone! Anywhere! Fight multiple times a year. But part of maturity as a boxer is knowing the drawbacks of the superfight era.

“At the end of the day, when you look at all these great fighters that were the gladiators that came before us, most of them don’t have anything to show for it. And that’s heartbreaking,” Crawford said.

“You get to take a good look at them and say, man, this guy had all the money, he had the world in his hands, but now he doesn’t have nothing to show for it. His mind is gone. He needs someone to help him on a day-to-day basis. And he don’t have no money to show for all his accomplishments.

“Where are all those people rooting for him? Where are all those people that were begging him to take all these fights? ‘Fight this guy, fight that guy.’ Where are all those people now? They gonna be gone someday. Who’s gonna be left to take care of him? You’re on your own. It’s not a business anymore. They already used you up.

“If you become smart and you look at the boxing game as a business yourself, when you get out you got all the money that you could possibly earn, you retired from boxing God-willing with your health and you can just invest in other things and enjoy your family and enjoy the rest of your life as a gladiator.”

Does that sound like a man dying to get in the ring with Errol Spence Jr.? Or a man who’s come to peace with the fact that he probably won’t.

***

“He's a great talent who has yet to be pushed by anyone remotely close to him in ability. When, or if, he finally does, he'll all of a sudden start to sell tickets and PPVs. Until then, well, he's just letting the prime of a great career slip through his hands.” — Kevin Iole, Yahoo Sports, in a Crawford column this week.

One problem (of many) with boxing is there’s simply too much time between the punches. Too much time to talk and think. Crawford hasn’t thrown a single jab in 13 months. All that time generates frustration and animosity.

But Crawford is lucky, too. He has a haven from the critics: Omaha.

Crawford’s ears can’t measure the decibel levels. But in his memory, the roars are different at home. More emotional. More explosive.

During his spotless 38-bout pro career, Crawford has fought seven times in his home state. The first one in Omaha and the only one in Lincoln rank the loudest, he said.

“To this day, I still rank the (Yuriorkis) Gamboa and (Julius) Indongo fight the top two loudest roars. … But my greatest moment was knocking out (Jose) Benavidez because I really didn’t like that dude.”

Crawford, who lives and trains in North Omaha, hasn’t competed in Nebraska since he knocked out Benavidez in the 12th round in 2018.

Fighting at home doesn’t increase the pressure, Crawford said. Wherever he goes, he locks in. But he definitely wants to put on a show in front of his home fans, most of whom don’t have the opportunity to go to New York or Las Vegas to watch him.

“They deserve it,” Crawford said. “My city has always supported me, even in my amateur career. I always felt the need to give back to the city that bred me.”

When Crawford fights at home, his pre-fight routine doesn’t change. The biggest difference is actually post-fight. He doesn’t have to wait to catch a flight the next morning. “I’m already home. I’m relaxing … in the hot tub, trying to soak out the soreness.”

But he does prepare himself a bit differently for the hometown roars. “I’m more aware of what I’m walking into.”

He’ll surely hear the fans again Saturday against Avanesyan, who should be target practice for Crawford’s punches. It could be a career milestone for Crawford, even if the boxing world doesn’t pay much attention. Why? It might be the last fight on Crawford’s home turf.

“That’s why I was pushing for this fight to even be in Omaha. It definitely could’ve been anywhere else. But this will most likely be my last fight in Omaha.”

Would Crawford really consider giving it up once he gets a Spence superfight? Could he really retire undefeated? Yes, he said.

“There’s really no more for me to accomplish that I haven’t accomplished. I ask myself, ‘OK, what are you doing it for?’”

Of course, Crawford knows the nature of boxing. The thrill of the knockout. Crawford possesses a killer instinct that makes him one of the greatest showmen in sports. A natural competitiveness that makes it hard to walk away from the pedestal.

Crawford’s home gym hosts fighters from all over the country. He invites them to train in Omaha so they can motivate each other. Occasionally, a fighter walks through the door and teases him about being 35 years old.

“They’re like, ‘Oh, you old now.’ I’m like, ‘What?!?’”

What does Terence Crawford do to shut ‘em up? Only thing he knows how to do.

“You gotta show ‘em.”

