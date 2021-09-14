Bud Crawford-Shawn Porter fight set for Las Vegas this November

An agreement has been reached for Omaha native Terence "Bud" Crawford to get one of the biggest fights of his championship career.

Crawford will face Shawn Porter on Nov. 20 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas in a mandatory defense of his WBO welterweight title. A deal between the two fighters' promoters was reached Tuesday, just hours ahead of a purse bid that was scheduled.

Had the fight gone to a purse bid, any certified promoter would have had an opportunity to secure rights to stage the fight. Instead Top Rank (Crawford's promoter) and Premier Boxing Champions (Porter's promoter) agreed to put on the fight, with Top Rank reportedly taking the lead on promotion.

The WBO (World Boxing Organization) announced around 10 a.m. Tuesday that the purse bid had been canceled following an agreement between the parties. The purse bid was supposed to be held at 11 a.m.

More details are awaiting official announcement, but the fight is expected to be an ESPN Plus pay-per-view.

Crawford has struggled to get elite opponents since moving up to welterweight following his historic title unification in the junior welterweight division. But Porter, a former titleholder ranked near the top of the weight class, will be the high-profile opponent Crawford has sought.