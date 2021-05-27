Budweiser Clydesdales headline live racing at Horsemen's Park this weekend

A pair of stakes races and an appearance by the famous Budweiser Clydesdales will highlight this weekend of racing at Horsemen’s Park.

The horses made an appearance two years ago at the facility and lured a large crowd. Bob Moser, president of the Omaha Exposition and Racing board, said the same is expected when they return Saturday.

“I’d advise people to get here early,” he said. “It’s something that you just don’t see very often.”

Moser said the track wanted to bring the popular attraction back after learning the Clydesdales would be in Omaha to take part in Friday’s Memorial Day parade.

“We knew they were going to be in the area and we knew that we wanted to have them here,” he said.

Post time for Friday’s five-race card is 6:15 p.m. and then 2 p.m. for Saturday’s seven-race card. The Clydesdales are expected to arrive at Horsemen’s Park at about 3 p.m. Saturday and parade on the track an hour later.

This will be the penultimate weekend of live racing at the facility. The last day of the 10-day meet will be June 5.