Budweiser Clydesdales headline live racing at Horsemen's Park this weekend

A pair of stakes races and an appearance by the famous Budweiser Clydesdales will highlight this weekend of racing at Horsemen’s Park.
The horses made an appearance two years ago at the facility and lured a large crowd. Bob Moser, president of the Omaha Exposition and Racing board, said the same is expected when they return Saturday.
“I’d advise people to get here early,” he said. “It’s something that you just don’t see very often.”
Moser said the track wanted to bring the popular attraction back after learning the Clydesdales would be in Omaha to take part in Friday’s Memorial Day parade.
“We knew they were going to be in the area and we knew that we wanted to have them here,” he said.
Post time for Friday’s five-race card is 6:15 p.m. and then 2 p.m. for Saturday’s seven-race card. The Clydesdales are expected to arrive at Horsemen’s Park at about 3 p.m. Saturday and parade on the track an hour later.
This will be the penultimate weekend of live racing at the facility. The last day of the 10-day meet will be June 5.
“We’ve gotten great weather and we’ve had great racing,” Moser said. “I know the horsemen have been very happy, especially with our racing surface.”
Friday’s feature will be the fifth running of the $20,000 Dazzling Falls Stakes, named after the only Nebraska-bred ever to run in the Kentucky Derby. A field of six state-bred 3-year-olds will compete in the one-mile event.
The early favorite is Kamikaze Judge, which is coming off a second-place finish in the six-furlong Skunktail Stakes. The gelding lost by a neck to Chief Ty He, who also will go postward in the race.
The feature Saturday will be the $20,000 Princess Stakes, also to be run over one mile. Five Nebraska-bred 3-year-old fillies will run, with the early favorite being PR Odds Setter.
Owned by Judy Pryor and trained by Jason Wise, PR Odds Setter won the Fantango Lady Stakes at six furlongs May 8. She has run twice, posting wins of two and 10 lengths.
Jake Olesiak continues to lead the jockey standings with eight wins. Chris Fackler is second with six and two riders — Adrian Ramos and Bryan McNeil — are tied for third with five.
Stetson Mitchell leads the trainer standings with four wins. Four other trainers — Mark Hibdon, Richard Dean Bliss, Gilbert Ecoffey and Wise — each have three.
“It should be a really good weekend,” Moser said. “Hopefully the fans come on out.”
Admission and parking are free at the facility, located at 63rd & Q.
Pat’s Picks
First race: Kamikaze Judge, Chief Ty He, BT’s Bad Boy
Second race: Tap a Miracle, Let It Rip, Forgery
Third race: My Darling Sofia, Give Em Fitz, Irish Contessa
Fourth race: War Eagle’s Return, Green Card, Dream Baby Dream
Fifth race: True Allegiance, Lil Miss de Buy, Miss Ellie’s Girl
Best bet: Kamikaze Judge in the first.
Today’s Flyer: D’Kingfish in the fourth.
Selections by World-Herald turf writer Mike Patterson.
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH