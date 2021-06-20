Caeleb Dressel, Simone Manuel are big winners on final day of Swim Trials

Andrew noted that he and his competitors had not had a chance to compete in front of a crowd since March 2020, which was at the Pro Swim Series event in Des Moines. Dressel, who first wished his father a happy Father’s Day, was glad that the noise was back.

“I haven’t had this kind of feeling in quite a while and didn’t realize how much I missed it,” he said. “Omaha, you guys really came through.”

Manuel won an emotional race that secured her the final event champion berth on the U.S. women’s team. After missing out on making the finals of the 100 freestyle earlier in the week, then revealing that she has been struggling with overtraining syndrome for much of the last three months, Manuel had someone in the water cheering for her.

Runner-up Abbey Weitzeil, who won the 50 free at the 2016 trials and successfully defended her 100 freestyle championship Thursday, told the crowd after the medal ceremony that she was rooting for her national team teammate the entire 24-plus seconds they were in the water together.

Manuel finished first in 24.29, with Weitzeil just 0.01 seconds behind.

“I was so seriously cheering for her the entire race,” Weitzeil said. “We’ve been on the team together for so long. She’s an amazing teammate and competitor.”