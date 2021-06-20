Caeleb Dressel, Simone Manuel are big winners on final day of Swim Trials

The longest and shortest finals of the meet Sunday produced the final three champions of the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials.
Caeleb Dressel tied his own American record and Simone Manuel earned the chance to defend her co-gold medal performance from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games with their wins in the 50-meter freestyle finals at the CHI Health Center.
Then, in the final event of the meet, Bobby Finke and Michael Brinegar cemented their status as America’s dynamic duo of distance swimming by finishing 1-2 in the 1,500 freestyle. Finke and Brinegar also touched first and second, respectively, in Thursday night’s 800 freestyle final.
Dressel had a fantastic start to his 50 freestyle, getting out of the blocks quicker than the other seven contestants, with a reaction time of 0.60 seconds to the sound of the starter’s beep. By the time he emerged to the surface, Dressel was ahead of everyone else.
His time of 21.04 seconds further cemented his spot at the top of the world standings for 2021. The 24-year-old Florida graduate was already first on that list with his 21.29 from Saturday’s prelims.
Both Dressel and Michael Andrew, who qualified for his third individual event by finishing second in 21.48, saluted the crowds that filled the arena over the course of the eight-day meet for their support.
Andrew noted that he and his competitors had not had a chance to compete in front of a crowd since March 2020, which was at the Pro Swim Series event in Des Moines. Dressel, who first wished his father a happy Father’s Day, was glad that the noise was back.
“I haven’t had this kind of feeling in quite a while and didn’t realize how much I missed it,” he said. “Omaha, you guys really came through.”
Manuel won an emotional race that secured her the final event champion berth on the U.S. women’s team. After missing out on making the finals of the 100 freestyle earlier in the week, then revealing that she has been struggling with overtraining syndrome for much of the last three months, Manuel had someone in the water cheering for her.
Runner-up Abbey Weitzeil, who won the 50 free at the 2016 trials and successfully defended her 100 freestyle championship Thursday, told the crowd after the medal ceremony that she was rooting for her national team teammate the entire 24-plus seconds they were in the water together.
Manuel finished first in 24.29, with Weitzeil just 0.01 seconds behind.
“I was so seriously cheering for her the entire race,” Weitzeil said. “We’ve been on the team together for so long. She’s an amazing teammate and competitor.”
On-deck announcer Brendan Hansen told Manuel that the entire crowd was “holding her heart in the hands” the entire race.
That sentiment, and the realization that she was indeed headed to Tokyo, brought Manuel to tears.
“I’m so thankful, I’m blessed I have so many people in my corner who love me and support me,” she said. “I’m thankful for all you guys’ support, not just the last four days but for my whole career.”
Finke collected his second victory of the meet by steadily pulling away from the rest of the finalists and winning the 1,500 in 14:46.06, the fastest win at the trials since Peter Vanderkaay won the 2008 race in 14:45.54. Finke’s time is the fourth-fastest of the 2021 season.
Brinegar was second in 15:00.87, a time that ranks him at No. 11 on the 2021 season leaders list.