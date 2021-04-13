Calvin Jones, Jim Hendry, 83-84 Central girls basketball team make Omaha Sports Hall of Fame

Omaha Central star running back Calvin Jones, former Creighton baseball coach Jim Hendry and the 1983-84 Omaha Central girls basketball championship team are this year’s inductees into the Omaha Sports Hall of Fame.

They will be honored as part of the Omaha Sports Commission Awards (The OSCAS) event May 27 at the Relevant Center, 21220 Elkhorn Dr., in northwest Omaha. This will be the third year for The OSCAS, which recognizes current athletes, coaches and teams from the metropolitan Omaha area.

Jones set Class A single-game, season and career rushing records at Central, was named Gatorade’s Nebraska player of the year and made USA Today’s All-America team in 1989. At Nebraska he was a two-time All-Big Eight running back and second-team All-American as a junior, and was No. 2 on the Huskers’ career rushing chart when he finished. He played three seasons in the NFL and was on Green Bay’s Super Bowl XXXI team.