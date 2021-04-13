Calvin Jones, Jim Hendry, 83-84 Central girls basketball team make Omaha Sports Hall of Fame

Omaha Central star running back Calvin Jones, former Creighton baseball coach Jim Hendry and the 1983-84 Omaha Central girls basketball championship team are this year’s inductees into the Omaha Sports Hall of Fame.
They will be honored as part of the Omaha Sports Commission Awards (The OSCAS) event May 27 at the Relevant Center, 21220 Elkhorn Dr., in northwest Omaha. This will be the third year for The OSCAS, which recognizes current athletes, coaches and teams from the metropolitan Omaha area.
Jones set Class A single-game, season and career rushing records at Central, was named Gatorade’s Nebraska player of the year and made USA Today’s All-America team in 1989. At Nebraska he was a two-time All-Big Eight running back and second-team All-American as a junior, and was No. 2 on the Huskers’ career rushing chart when he finished. He played three seasons in the NFL and was on Green Bay’s Super Bowl XXXI team.
Hendry spent his entire career in baseball and became Creighton head coach in 1984. In 1991, he led Creighton to their greatest season. He was national coach of the year as the Bluejays qualified for the College World Series for the first time and made it to the bracket finals. He left for Major League Baseball and spent 16 seasons with the Chicago Cubs, the last 10 as vice president and general manager. Since 2012 he has been a special assistant with the New York Yankees.
The 1983-84 Central girls basketball team may have been one of, if not the greatest girls team in Nebraska high school history. Led by all-state players Maurtice Ivy and Jessica Haynes, the Eagles posted their second straight 25-0, state championship season.
Josh Todd, president and executive director of the Omaha Sports Commission, said last year’s Hall of Fame class — George Andrews, Ike Mahoney, Haynes and the 1959-60 Omaha South boys basketball state championship teams — will also be recognized at this year’ OSCAS. Their induction had to be postponed last year when COVID-19 forced The OSCAS to be announced via a pre-produced video.
The OSCAS category finalists and ticket information will be unveiled in the near future. The May 27 event will begin with a red carpet reception starting at 5:30 p.m., and the awards presentation starting at 7 p.m.