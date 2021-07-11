 Skip to main content
Cam Gallagher hits walk-off home run for Omaha Storm Chasers against Toledo
Cam Gallagher hits walk-off home run for Omaha Storm Chasers against Toledo

The Omaha Storm Chasers got a win over the St. Paul Saints in the baseball season opener on Tuesday, May 4.

Cam Gallagher led off the bottom of the ninth with a home run, giving the Storm Chasers a 6-5 win over Toledo on Sunday night at Werner Park.

It was Omaha's second walk-off homer of the series — Anderson Miller hit the winner in the 10th on Tuesday.

Gallagher's homer was his first this season as he continues an injury rehab assignment in Omaha. The homer also gave the Chasers their only lead of the night.

Kyle Isbel hit a two-run homer in the third to tie it 3-3, then Edward Olivares' two-run shot in the seventh tied it 5-5.

The Chasers surrendered 17 hits — 15 were singles — but the Mud Hens stranded 12 baserunners and were 5 of 19 with runners in scoring position.

Omaha begins a series at Indianapolis on Tuesday.

