Capitol District Pole Vault expands to two-day event

Omaha’s outdoor pole vault party is expanding to a two-day event.

The third edition of the Capitol District Pole Vault will be July 8 and 9 with both elite and open flights. As was the case for the 2019 and 2021 events, the runway will go west to east toward the Marriott hotel where visitors can watch the event from their balconies, as can Capitol District residents.

Increased interest in the event has fueled the need for a second day. Omaha Sports Commission Executive Director Lindsay Toussant said there could be as many as three flights in the open division, which will be contested July 9.

The elite competition championship will begin at 6 p.m. on July 8. A field of 14 vaulters from across the nation is expected to compete. The open competition will showcase more than 40 area high school, college and regional vaulters.

Toussant said there will be at least one vaulter in the 40-49 age group, as well as a few middle school-age contestants. The meet has been moved to a Friday-Saturday schedule from its former mid-week placement.

“Having it on the weekend is easier for parents of some of the younger competitors to get their athletes to the meet,” Toussant said. “It’s exciting to see the open division grow into a true open division. Right now, we’re planning on having three flights on Saturday.”

The three Saturday Open Division flights are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. A student clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 8 at TrackVille in Lincoln.

General admission for spectators both days is free. VIP tables can be purchased by going to omahasports.org/polevault.

