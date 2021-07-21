 Skip to main content
Cathedral High alum Mike Guinn, MVP of '67 Shrine Bowl, passes away at 72
A funeral service will be held at noon Thursday for Mike Guinn, a former standout athlete at Omaha Cathedral High School.

Guinn died July 14 at age 72.

He was a two-sport standout in football and basketball while playing for coach Roger Higgins at Cathedral. Guinn played quarterback and point guard.

He was named the Most Valuable Player in the 1967 Shrine Bowl.

Guinn is survived by his son Danny, daughter-in-law Theresa, four grandchildren, seven brothers and a sister.

Visitation with the family will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, before the noon funeral service at the Heafey, Hoffmann, Dworak & Cutler West Center Chapel.

Memorials are suggested to the Ronald McDonald House.

