Chadd Cassidy out as Omaha Lancers coach, general manager; players considering boycott

Over time, Cassidy talked to management — led by team president Dave DeLuca — about expense issues. Last week, team officials told Cassidy that he was out as head coach, a source said.

One problem: The Lancers didn’t have enough coaches. So Cassidy, who led the team to a 8-4-2 record, returned to the bench last weekend, guiding the Lancers to a sweep.

This week, Cassidy met again with management and was not given a definitive answer beyond: Don’t return to the rink.

In an email sent to host families of Lancer players — known as “billets” — DeLuca said Cassidy had “stepped down” as head coach. Two sources said DeLuca’s description of the situation was not accurate.

“We are moving forward and looking out the front window and not the rear view window,” DeLuca wrote. DeLuca named Walsh the interim head coach while the team made an “internal decision over the coming week” over who would be permanent head coach.

A source said the Lancers offered the job to “four or five candidates” in the hockey world. None had any interest.