Chadd Cassidy out as Omaha Lancers coach, general manager; players considering boycott

The Omaha Lancers hockey organization hit full tumult Thursday after, according to sources, multiple coaches resigned and players considered a boycott of three weekend games in protest to management’s treatment of head coach Chadd Cassidy and budget constraints that do not seem to conform to United States Hockey League standards.
Four months into his tenure, Cassidy is currently out, although, according to one source, Cassidy has neither been officially fired nor resigned. Cassidy did not respond to requests for comment from The World-Herald.
Other coaches — including assistant and interim head coach Sean Walsh — have resigned, said a source who wanted to remain anonymous because of their wide involvement in the sport of hockey.
The Lancers organization and president David DeLuca, reached via email, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Owner Anthony DiCesare did not respond to a voicemail. Repeated calls to the Lancers’ office number were not immediately returned. Cassidy did not return a voicemail or text message. As of Thursday afternoon, the Lancers still listed Cassidy as head coach and had not announced any changes to the staff.
The drama started in recent weeks as, among other budget cuts, Lancers management, according to a source, did not renew a contract to use video scouting software, and asked players to purchase items like hockey tape instead of providing them. One player, a source said, had to buy his own stick.
Over time, Cassidy talked to management — led by team president Dave DeLuca — about expense issues. Last week, team officials told Cassidy that he was out as head coach, a source said.
One problem: The Lancers didn’t have enough coaches. So Cassidy, who led the team to a 8-4-2 record, returned to the bench last weekend, guiding the Lancers to a sweep.
This week, Cassidy met again with management and was not given a definitive answer beyond: Don’t return to the rink.
In an email sent to host families of Lancer players — known as “billets” — DeLuca said Cassidy had “stepped down” as head coach. Two sources said DeLuca’s description of the situation was not accurate.
“We are moving forward and looking out the front window and not the rear view window,” DeLuca wrote. DeLuca named Walsh the interim head coach while the team made an “internal decision over the coming week” over who would be permanent head coach.
A source said the Lancers offered the job to “four or five candidates” in the hockey world. None had any interest.
“Anyone with a brain would say, ‘they just fired a guy who went 8-4-2,’” the source said. Agents and college coaches, the source said, may look to get their players out of Omaha or ask the USHL or USA Hockey to get involved. At the Tier One level of the USHL, a source said, players are not expected to pay for billets or equipment. It’s one way the USHL Tier One teams can compete for players against top Canadian junior hockey leagues.
Walsh’s potential assistant coach for this weekend, two sources said, was going to be 20-year-old Nick Perna, a Lancer player who recently suffered an injury. With the majority of Lancers’ staff having resigned, it’s not clear Omaha would have the coaches or players to compete this weekend.
Cassidy moved from Lake Placid, New York, in mid-July to take the job. He took over for David Wilkie, who stepped down as head coach this summer due to health reasons. Cassidy had spent the previous five years as an accomplished head coach at the private Northwood School in Lake Placid. Prior to that, he had stints in the American Hockey League and the United States National Development Team. Multiple sources said Cassidy was universally liked in the sport, and did not have confrontational style with players or management.
