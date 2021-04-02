 Skip to main content
Championship season has started for NAIA fall sports that played this spring
ATHLETICS

Championship season has started for NAIA fall sports that played this spring

Reid Jurgensmeier and his Morningside teammates will have the chance to win a third straight NAIA football title.

They're grateful for that, even if that opportunity comes in May instead of December when the Mustangs won their first two.

"Usually we play Week 8 or Week 9 (in November) and that's kind of a buildup for getting ready for the playoffs," said Jurgensmeier, a Wahoo Neumann graduate who has had more than 3,300 receiving yards the past three years. "So when we had our last game last fall, it was definitely different and unique that it was over."

Morningside, ranked No. 1 and on a 37-game win streak, will restart its 2020 season in two weeks when the NAIA football playoffs begin. Fifty-one NAIA football programs, including those in the GPAC, played games in the fall, while other conferences opted to play this spring because of the pandemic.

That's what has brought on the NAIA holding championships in the spring for fall sports teams.

"When March came around, it was time to get ready for a season again," Jurgensmeier said. "Usually our springs are used for development as individuals and guys are working for (starting) spots. This spring, that was just different. Now we're getting ready for our biggest games of our season."

Volleyball and soccer on the NAIA level are in similar situations.

The GPAC volleyball and women's soccer tournaments begin Saturday, with the national tournaments set for later this month.

"They're excited to play and excited to compete for a conference championship," Midland women's soccer coach Greg Jarosik said of his team. "But even this has a different feel than most years would."

To prepare for the postseason, Midland played two games in March after playing 12 in the fall. Jarosik said whoever makes nationals from the GPAC will face the task of competing against a field of teams that played full spring schedules and therefore have developed a better rhythm.

"We've played through unprecedented times and this is part of it," Jarosik said.

Unlike most area teams, Bellevue volleyball has played a majority of its matches this spring. The Bruins played five matches in the fall, but they also quarantined twice because of COVID-19. Since the middle of February, Bellevue has played 14 matches.

Bellevue won the North Star conference regular-season title for the first time in the process, but the season also has felt like a marathon.

"We're going on 10 months of a season. Volleyball doesn't normally to that. This is way different on the players," Bellevue coach Trish Siedlik said. "We're tired, we're beat up."

Bellevue, ranked 15th in the national poll, now is in the middle of its conference tournament and will host the semifinal round Tuesday. The Bruins are looking for a return trip to Sioux City for the national tournament.

"I would say it's exciting to be playing and having a chance to play for a championship," Siedlik said. "I think it's a good thing for the mental health of athletes, but on the flip side it also hurts their mental health because this has been so grueling."

Siedlik said Bellevue has employed a sports psychologist, which has helped deal with a trying past 12 months. And overall, Siedlik has been encouraged how athletes has handled 2020-21.

"I would say the players across the board, not just volleyball but every sport, has been completely resilient," she said. "As coaches, we just have to keep asking the question, 'How are you doing?'"

Even after this spring's championships are decided, Siedlik said those type of questions need to be asked because for many of the athletes the 2021 season will begin in August.

Jurgensmeier is one athlete who'll be ready. The NAIA is granting an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, and Jurgensmeier, a senior this season, said he plans to return.

As for now, his sights are set on the Mustangs making it through to the May 10 football title game. Morningside had a scrimmage last weekend against Dakota State, which Jurgensmeier said helped knock off some rust.

"I'm not concerned about finding that edge again," he said. "Everyone comes out and knows what's expected of them."

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

