Championship season has started for NAIA fall sports that played this spring

Bellevue, ranked 15th in the national poll, now is in the middle of its conference tournament and will host the semifinal round Tuesday. The Bruins are looking for a return trip to Sioux City for the national tournament.

"I would say it's exciting to be playing and having a chance to play for a championship," Siedlik said. "I think it's a good thing for the mental health of athletes, but on the flip side it also hurts their mental health because this has been so grueling."

Siedlik said Bellevue has employed a sports psychologist, which has helped deal with a trying past 12 months. And overall, Siedlik has been encouraged how athletes has handled 2020-21.

"I would say the players across the board, not just volleyball but every sport, has been completely resilient," she said. "As coaches, we just have to keep asking the question, 'How are you doing?'"

Even after this spring's championships are decided, Siedlik said those type of questions need to be asked because for many of the athletes the 2021 season will begin in August.

Jurgensmeier is one athlete who'll be ready. The NAIA is granting an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, and Jurgensmeier, a senior this season, said he plans to return.