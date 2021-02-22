Chatelain: 60 years ago, Arthur Ashe served up a slice of Omaha history

Arthur Ashe was still soaked in sweat when he walked off the Dewey Park courts and saw the candles.
One of America’s brightest young tennis players came to Omaha in July 1961 seeking a trophy. He received a birthday cake, too.
His 18th.
“He was just starting to get famous,” said Sally Bisson-Best, a retired Omaha lawyer who had a front-row seat to the festivities.
Sixty years later, the story of Ashe’s week here still inspires a little imagination and mystery. As the only African American man to win a Grand Slam tournament — he captured three between 1968 and 1977 — an Omaha tournament doesn’t rank among Ashe’s greatest achievements. Not even close. But it is one of those snapshots that belongs in our city’s sports history.
Omaha has rubbed shoulders with many greats, from Babe Ruth, Jackie Robinson and George Brett in baseball to Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird and Michael Jordan in basketball to Joe Frazier, Arnold Palmer and Michael Phelps in individual sports. They’ve all competed in our city, along with native sons like Bob Gibson and Gale Sayers.
Ashe’s moment in the sun might be the least heralded, especially considering its context.
Omaha was blatantly segregated in 1961. White businesses and homeowners could discriminate at their will. City schools didn’t hire Black secondary teachers and coaches. Even the city’s crown jewel for amusement, Peony Park, prohibited Blacks from its swimming pool. More on that later.
In the midst of racism, a Black phenom in one of America’s whitest sports dominated the Missouri Valley Junior tennis tournament, smashing first serves and stereotypes.
The native of Richmond, Virginia, was not a predictable pioneer. At 6, his mother died after delivering Arthur’s baby brother.
His father raised them and maintained the grounds of a Richmond park. Arthur soon took up tennis and looked like a natural. But he faced a problem: Richmond schools wouldn’t allow him to compete against White teenagers. And despite his national success, the city barred Blacks from indoor courts entirely.
Ashe’s coach made a call to St. Louis, where a Black coach, Richard Hudlin, housed Ashe for his senior year at Sumner High, alma mater of Tina Turner and Chuck Berry. Ashe developed serve-and-volley skills on lightning-fast courts inside the St. Louis National Guard Armory, which Hudlin had worked to desegregate.
Today a prodigy like Ashe would’ve honed his game at a tennis academy before pursuing a pro career. But in 1960, tennis was more amateur.
In May 1961, as he graduated high school, Ashe defended his national title in the U.S. Interscholastic tournament. The next step was the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association nationals. Regionals came through Omaha.
Dewey Park hosted hundreds of teenagers in several divisions. Ashe, the No. 1 seed in the top division, received a first-round bye and rolled through his first three matches. That set up a little showdown with local standout Bill Brown.
Brown, the pride of Omaha Creighton Prep, would go on to a top-100 pro ranking in the 1970s. In the early ‘60s, he never lost a high school match. But Brown was 18 months younger than Ashe. More an admirer than a threat.
When they met on Court 1 at Dewey, the crowd spilled out of the bleachers onto the hillside. Ashe, undaunted by the partisan cheers, won 6-4, 6-1 in a brisk 42 minutes.
“He had a beautiful wide serve to the deuce court,” Brown said. “One time he hit a ball, and I hardly even went for it, an ace. He said to the crowd, ‘I guess it was in.’ ”
On Sunday, July 9, Ashe faced one final hurdle: St. Louis rival Cliff Buchholz.
One of the ball boys for the final was Omahan Steve Gerdes, whose father later rose to World-Herald executive editor. Steve recalled the hot afternoon and the unusual Court 1 slope from baseline to net, giving the server an extra advantage.
The first set lasted nearly an hour, and when Buchholz broke Ashe at 10-9, according to The World-Herald account, Buchholz “threw his hands toward the sky like a drought-plagued farmer feeling a few drops of rain.”
That’s when Ashe relaxed and went to work. He wore down Buchholz, who wore his emotions like a G-rated Jimmy Connors. “Oh, that’s so bad,” Buchholz shouted after an error. “Golly Moses.”
Ashe, trailing 5-2 in the third set, broke Buchholz twice in a row. That was the pivotal stretch in Ashe’s 9-11, 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 victory.
“I never got tired out there, and I think Cliff did,” Ashe said.
Ashe, who also won the doubles competition that weekend, received his congratulations, then a surprise cake. His birthday wasn’t until the following day, but Brown’s mother, Mary, couldn’t let him leave town without a little ceremony.
Happy birthday to you …
Ashe turned down a piece of cake. He didn’t really eat sweets, he told the Browns. “He was way ahead of his time on that,” said Brown’s little sister, Sally Bisson-Best.
Ashe did not win the national crown a month later, but there was no stopping him long-term. In ’63, he made his first Davis Cup team. In ’65, he won the NCAAs. In ’68, he won the U.S. Open and rose to No. 1 in the world.
Through my “24th & Glory” research, I knew bits and pieces of Ashe’s visit to Omaha. But last spring, I received an email that almost knocked me out of my chair. A reader, Jean Lewandowski, recalled a story she’d heard about Ashe’s 1961 visit. It goes like this:
Mary Brown, a longtime teacher at Omaha North, was in charge of recreational activities for the players. It was July. It was scorching hot. Of course, she chose Peony Park to go swimming.
Two buses that day arrived at the gates. Peony Park permitted everyone in, except the 17-year-old Black phenom from St. Louis. So Mary got on the loudspeaker and told all the tennis players to gather their belongings — they were leaving. They drove to Elmwood Park instead.
“She wasn’t going to allow anybody to discriminate against anybody,” Lewandowski said, “even if it was 1961.”
Lewandowski, who graduated from Omaha Central that spring, was not there to witness the incident. But the story includes so many details that fit the era. Peony Park’s huge pool was indeed segregated until 1963, when activists picketed the park and threatened a lawsuit, prompting Peony Park’s integration.
After speaking to Lewandowski in 2020, I’ve called at least six potential sources who might confirm the story. None could.
“That sounds like something my mom would do, but I never heard that,” said Bisson-Best.
“I never did hear that particular version, but they were absolutely firm on their policy out there,” said Jim Fogarty, whose knowledge of Omaha history is hard to match. “African Americans just weren’t going in.”
Maybe there’s another source out there, maybe not. (Mary Brown, a member of the Nebraska Tennis Hall of Fame, died in 2008.) Regardless, it’s a good reminder that we lose so many important episodes to history. We document what we can and hope it’s enough.
Ashe returned to Omaha a few times for promotional appearances, but his most notable visit was in May 1980 as keynote speaker at the B’nai B’rith banquet. The venue? Peony Park. He had a heart attack in 1979 and underwent open-heart surgery.
“I’m experimenting right now,” Ashe said in Omaha. “My priority is to see how long I can live, not how soon I can play tennis again.”
In ’83, Ashe had heart surgery again and unknowingly contracted HIV from a blood transfusion. Over the next decade, he became a leading voice for human rights, speaking out against South African apartheid, among other issues.
In ’92, he revealed his AIDS diagnosis. He died a year later.
Ashe’s death raised tremendous awareness for AIDS. It also devastated the tennis world, including the Brown family. “What a wonderful guy,” Bill Brown said. “Who knows what he could’ve done?”
Brown faced Ashe several times as a professional, taking a set from him in 1974. In September ’76, Brown was inching toward retirement when he met Ashe for the final time, a doubles match in San Francisco.
Brown later wrote about one rally: “an explosion of volleys, all players at the net, accompanied by a crescendo of applause, reflexing ricochets.” Brown finally got a full swing and bashed the ball at Ashe. Thud!
Arthur collapsed onto the court, and the crowd went silent. Brown rushed to the net, worried that he’d seriously injured a tennis hero.
Finally, Arthur rolled over and smiled.
After the match, Brown opened a manilla folder and pulled out a cherished old picture that ran in The World-Herald on July 10, 1961. The birthday cake. Would you sign it for me, Brown asked.
The same photo that hangs in Bill Brown’s house in California today. The ink has faded, but Brown knows the message by heart.
Long time ago,
Arthur
Bonus content: More stories from the '24th & Glory' series
There were so many great stories to tell as part of our "24th & Glory" project, we couldn't get all of them into the series. Check out these articles for more interesting facts related to the Omaha civil rights movement and the extraordinary athletes who came out of the city during that time.
This is why the "24th & Glory" series is so important, and took so long to put together.
Three months after Joe Louis whacked Max Schmeling at Yankee Stadium, the heavyweight champion whiffed in Omaha.
In 1942, Robinson had just been drafted into the Army and assigned to a segregated unit at Fort Riley, Kansas, alongside Joe Louis.
The best way to land one free housing project in the depths of the Great Depression? Shoot for two.
Creighton University was a long way from the Deep South, but the Rev. John Markoe recognized sin when he saw it.
Deacon Jones didn’t have an address in North Omaha. But the two-time Olympian always had a dinner plate.
Dave Rimington may be the greatest college center ever. He’s also a testament to South Omaha’s punch-the-clock culture.
Sayers had signed a grant-in-aid agreement to Nebraska in June, but a recruiting visit to Lincoln still bothered him.
Before Bob Boozer ever dunked a basketball, he dreamed of wearing a gold medal.
From the city’s founding through the 1880s, North Omaha featured a collection of estates and acreages outside the city limits. Then Herman Kountze raised the bar.
Omaha’s location as a railroad hub in the middle of the country made it convenient to performers.
The letter to the editor does not state the man’s age or race. Simply his name: “Ernest Chambers.”
In a span of 24 hours, two white adults in authoritative positions let Bartee down, prompting more reflection. More questions.
Of the countless audacious ideas hatched inside Spencer Street Barber Shop over the years, this one ranked among the wildest.
If Bob Gibson had played for the Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees or Los Angeles Dodgers, he might have left Omaha for good.
dirk.chatelain@owh.com, 402-649-1461, twitter.com/dirkchatelain