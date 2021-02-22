Chatelain: 60 years ago, Arthur Ashe served up a slice of Omaha history

Mary Brown, a longtime teacher at Omaha North, was in charge of recreational activities for the players. It was July. It was scorching hot. Of course, she chose Peony Park to go swimming.

Two buses that day arrived at the gates. Peony Park permitted everyone in, except the 17-year-old Black phenom from St. Louis. So Mary got on the loudspeaker and told all the tennis players to gather their belongings — they were leaving. They drove to Elmwood Park instead.

“She wasn’t going to allow anybody to discriminate against anybody,” Lewandowski said, “even if it was 1961.”

Lewandowski, who graduated from Omaha Central that spring, was not there to witness the incident. But the story includes so many details that fit the era. Peony Park’s huge pool was indeed segregated until 1963, when activists picketed the park and threatened a lawsuit, prompting Peony Park’s integration.

After speaking to Lewandowski in 2020, I’ve called at least six potential sources who might confirm the story. None could.

“That sounds like something my mom would do, but I never heard that,” said Bisson-Best.