 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chatelain: Brendan Sullivan's dedication and vision helped capture spirit of North Omaha
0 comments
COMMENTARY

Chatelain: Brendan Sullivan's dedication and vision helped capture spirit of North Omaha

{{featured_button_text}}

I hit the wall near Mound City.

It was almost midnight and we’d been on the road since 7 a.m. I reclined the passenger seat and nodded off, trusting Brendan Sullivan to pilot us home.

This was summer 2019, a few days before the 4th of July. Brendan, already an ace World-Herald photographer, was starting a companion documentary to the World-Herald book, “24th & Glory.” A portrait of Nebraska’s greatest generation of athletes who came of age during the Civil Rights Movement.

We faced several obstacles in producing a documentary, including the declining health of our main characters. When I suggested traveling to St. Louis to interview a critical source, Brendan didn’t hesitate. We drove 430 miles, set up a studio in Rodney Wead’s living room, conducted a 3-hour interview with him, then drove 430 miles back.

I woke up near Council Bluffs and Brendan asked if I could drive as we crossed the Missouri River. He wanted to get a night-time shot of downtown.

That’s the kind of dedication and vision that makes Sullivan such a great journalist. And that’s what makes his new “24th & Glory” documentary such a joy to watch. Sullivan captures the spirit and humanity of North Omaha, connecting past and present with fresh perspective.

The book told the story mostly through the eyes of the athletes — Gibby, Booz, Gale, Roger, Marlin, Boone and Johnny. The documentary tells the story mostly through community members like Dan Goodwin, Preston Love Jr., Ben Gray, Jerry Bartee, Brenda Council and John Beasley. In their faces and voices, you feel the neighborhood’s pride and pain.

The film is bolstered by Jon Nyatawa’s narration, Matt Haney’s illustrations, archival footage of the South Omaha stockyards and a treasure trove of World-Herald photographs. But the highlight is Sullivan’s gorgeous videography.

Time and time again, Sullivan delivers powerful images of Omaha’s Black community. From a Juneteenth parade to a street-naming ceremony to the solemn observance of Will Brown 100 years after a white mob lynched him outside the courthouse.

Sullivan completed the documentary last spring before social justice protests swept the country. The film is even more resonant now.

“No one knew what 2020 would soon present us with,” Sullivan said. “It’s been overwhelming for everyone.”

Sullivan now lives in Kentucky, where he works at Bellarmine University. His departure — coupled with COVID-19 — left The World-Herald with a conundrum. Where and how do we release the documentary?

Sullivan’s work deserves a formal premiere at a jam-packed Omaha theatre. Hopefully someday. For now, you can watch the documentary at the top of the page .

Bonus content: More stories from the '24th & Glory' series

There were so many great stories to tell as part of our "24th & Glory" project, we couldn't get all of them into the series. Check out these articles for more interesting facts related to the Omaha civil rights movement and the extraordinary athletes who came out of the city during that time.

dirk.chatelain@owh.com, 402-649-1461, twitter.com/dirkchatelain

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - Sports

Dirk writes stories and columns about Husker football in addition to covering general assignments and enterprise for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @dirkchatelain. Phone: 402-444-1062.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert