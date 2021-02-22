Chatelain: Brendan Sullivan's dedication and vision helped capture spirit of North Omaha

I hit the wall near Mound City.

It was almost midnight and we’d been on the road since 7 a.m. I reclined the passenger seat and nodded off, trusting Brendan Sullivan to pilot us home.

This was summer 2019, a few days before the 4th of July. Brendan, already an ace World-Herald photographer, was starting a companion documentary to the World-Herald book, “24th & Glory.” A portrait of Nebraska’s greatest generation of athletes who came of age during the Civil Rights Movement.

We faced several obstacles in producing a documentary, including the declining health of our main characters. When I suggested traveling to St. Louis to interview a critical source, Brendan didn’t hesitate. We drove 430 miles, set up a studio in Rodney Wead’s living room, conducted a 3-hour interview with him, then drove 430 miles back.

I woke up near Council Bluffs and Brendan asked if I could drive as we crossed the Missouri River. He wanted to get a night-time shot of downtown.

That’s the kind of dedication and vision that makes Sullivan such a great journalist. And that’s what makes his new “24th & Glory” documentary such a joy to watch. Sullivan captures the spirit and humanity of North Omaha, connecting past and present with fresh perspective.