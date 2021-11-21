Chatelain: Bud Crawford, the best closer in sports, thrills like few can

Why do judges even bother showing up? Their scorecards are useless when Terence Crawford finds his groove.
In 38 professional fights, Crawford hasn’t lost. He’s 16-0 in title bouts across three divisions. Impressive stuff. But here’s the stunning number.
Nine.
That's his current streak of knockouts. Crawford, who stopped warrior Shawn Porter in the 10th round Saturday night, is the best finisher in sports, like Mariano Rivera reaching for his cutter. But Crawford transcends sports, too.
He satisfies a visceral, violent, immeasurable urge way down in the gut, the same place that unleashes goosebumps and shouts. In the blink of an eye, Crawford can land a right hook and make an arena explode. Or a bar full of strangers 1,000 miles away.
That spectacular ability to thrill and fulfill — to provide an adrenaline surge so profound that it keeps you awake long after the show ends — borders on unique. After all, $70 is a small price to pay for a natural high.
The champ is like a James Brown encore. A Grucci fireworks show. A 100-mph motorcycle ride down a desolate highway.
Crawford is not just one of the world’s best prizefighters. He is a performance. And you can bet your mortgage at -700 odds that Errol Spence Jr. sees it, too.
Sitting ringside Saturday night in Vegas, the primary source of Crawford’s motivation and irritation watched Bud’s TKO and hurried out before Crawford could mock him. Notified of Spence’s presence, Bud beamed with surprise and amusement.
“He was at my fight? That boy said he was gonna never be at my fights.”
You know Crawford as a humble hometown hero — “Shoutout to everybody from Omaha that came to see your boy,” he said from the post-fight celebration. But you’re likely to see a bolder version in 2022 as he chases Spence as a free agent.
Later Saturday night, Crawford announced his intentions not to re-sign with Top Rank Boxing, citing longtime promoter Bob Arum’s inability to deliver Spence or Manny Pacquiao. Especially noteworthy because Arum was sitting beside him. Ouch. One more body blow after a night full of them.
Crawford struggled with Porter during Saturday’s first half, as some expected. But he slowly capitalized on the challenger’s aggressive lunges with devastating blows to the chest. If his trainer Kenny Porter hadn’t thrown in the towel, Crawford would’ve floored Porter again.
Crawford has never looked more powerful. The multimillion-dollar question is whether invincibility will enhance or diminish his hopes of a mega-fight.
This is where the politics of boxing drives you crazy. In the NFL or NBA or even UFC, the greats might dance around each other for a while, but eventually they clash. Boxing is so splintered, so driven by money and ego, that titans rarely meet. At least not in their prime.
Can 34-year-old Crawford and Spence, 31, agree to terms? Nobody knows.
But unlike a lot of fighters who talk trash, it sure seems like Bud is sincere in his wishes. And why wouldn’t he be? Porter called Crawford the best he’s faced — and he’s faced all the best welterweights.
“Please don’t flip the script, or try to change the narrative,” Crawford ally Jamel Herring tweeted. “This was supposed to be the man’s biggest test, and he passed it with flying colors.”
Four-division champion Canelo Alvarez has more accolades as the pound-for-pound king, ESPN analyst Timothy Bradley Jr. said afterward, but “as far as skill basis, Crawford is the best fighter on the planet.”
Crawford has become a star not with gimmicks or personality, ESPN commentator Max Kellerman said post-fight. “Just by beating guys up.”
And that’s the secret sauce. Crawford leaves no mystery about who won. There’s always a grand finale. Judges, go home!
We waited 53 weeks to see Crawford do his thing again, and hopefully 2022 delivers more adrenaline jolts. But there’s no guarantee. Put yourself in Errol Spence’s boxing shoes.
Would you want a piece of Terence Crawford?
