Chatelain: Bud Crawford, the best closer in sports, thrills like few can

Sitting ringside Saturday night in Vegas, the primary source of Crawford’s motivation and irritation watched Bud’s TKO and hurried out before Crawford could mock him. Notified of Spence’s presence, Bud beamed with surprise and amusement.

“He was at my fight? That boy said he was gonna never be at my fights.”

You know Crawford as a humble hometown hero — “Shoutout to everybody from Omaha that came to see your boy,” he said from the post-fight celebration. But you’re likely to see a bolder version in 2022 as he chases Spence as a free agent.

Later Saturday night, Crawford announced his intentions not to re-sign with Top Rank Boxing, citing longtime promoter Bob Arum’s inability to deliver Spence or Manny Pacquiao. Especially noteworthy because Arum was sitting beside him. Ouch. One more body blow after a night full of them.

Crawford struggled with Porter during Saturday’s first half, as some expected. But he slowly capitalized on the challenger’s aggressive lunges with devastating blows to the chest. If his trainer Kenny Porter hadn’t thrown in the towel, Crawford would’ve floored Porter again.

Crawford has never looked more powerful. The multimillion-dollar question is whether invincibility will enhance or diminish his hopes of a mega-fight.