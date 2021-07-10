Chatelain: Even for the best, golf can look like a blooper reel

On the fourth tee, Kelly angrily waved away marshals standing too close. Then he missed the fairway and punched his driver, hard enough to sting his hand. Two holes later, Kelly badly missed a 15-foot eagle on the low side. He twisted and gyrated sarcastically, acting as if the ball almost went in.

“I have to let it out,” Kelly said. “I can’t just go around (acting) like it’s cool. No.”

Of course, the USGA loves to inflict pain on its performers. There’s nowhere to hide at OCC this week. Not with greens that slope like hippos. Not with rough as thick as Perry’s accent.

“If you go to a Champions Tour event, the leader after two rounds is at 10-under, and 3-over is 70th,” said Paul Goydos, who’s 39th at 4-over.

“Here, the leader is probably going to be 5-under, but there will be guys 30-over. It really separates the guys who are playing well from the guys who are not.

“What you want to see is a 10-shot difference between first and 10th. The USGA does a pretty good job of that.”

Good? Tell that to Stan Souza, who shot 89-87. Or Clay Weems, 81-90. They’re among the best 0.1% of golfers in the world. On Friday they posted scores like 10-handicappers.