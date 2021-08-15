Tra-Deon Hollins won four state championships at Omaha Central. He went toe-to-toe with some of America’s best prep basketball prospects. Fire and pride made him a force.

So you can imagine Hollins’ first impression of the 76-year-old volunteer assistant at a little Columbus community college. This was August 2013. Jack Johnson, 6-foot-4 and 175 pounds, looked like he might topple over during a stiff north wind. Afflicted with an essential tremor, Johnson shook when he spoke.

“At first,” Hollins said, “it was like, what the heck does he know?”

Then Johnson started breaking down Hollins’ shooting mechanics. Pointing out flaws Tra didn’t know existed. Assigning precise drills to strengthen Hollins’ balance, footwork and release. Butt low. Feet set. Shot ready.

“Quick! Quick!” Johnson barked, clapping his hands, slapping his knee.

Johnson didn’t wait for Hollins’ trust. He commanded it.

“Few people have that aura,” Hollins said. “He’s one of those guys that can control a room with his voice. That’s coming from an alpha. I respected him.”

A few years later, Hollins led NCAA Division I in steals. He’s spent the past five seasons in the NBA G League. But his one season at Central Community College, he said, is the best he ever shot the ball. That’s because of the man he called “Shot Doctor.”

“He’s one of the GOATs, man,” Hollins said. “That’s my guy.”

This past week in Columbus, dozens of Johnson’s former players and rivals gathered to honor the now-84-year-old state treasure. Attendees included Tom Heiser, Mike Trader, Ritch Bahe, Paul Forch, even Barry Collier.

Nebraska is full of legendary coaches. Men and women who pace the sidelines on Saturday nights in front of big crowds. What makes Johnson unique isn’t his 12 years coaching high school boys or his 1972 Class A championship. It’s what he did after that: the thousands of hours of 1-on-1 instruction in empty gyms, usually offered free and without glory.

Basketball, Pete Newell once said, is the most over-coached and under-taught sport. Johnson is an antidote. An obsessive guru of fundamentals.

“His approach to basketball, probably now more than ever, is so important in the real development of players,” said Trader, the former Hastings College coach.

Today the local hoops market, especially Omaha, is stocked with specialized instructors. Boutique trainers who make a living polishing the best talents. Johnson blazed the trail before anyone else considered it, said Marty Levinson, former UNK standout.

“He’s the godfather.”

The proper fundamentals

Ritch Bahe remembers the night a little too well. Jan. 16, 1970.

The standout at Fremont High — one year later, Bahe earned World-Herald athlete of the year — rode the bus west into archrival Columbus, where Jack Johnson’s Discoverers prepared for Al Bahe's undefeated Tigers.

A couple of miles east of Columbus, a swarm of cars driven by CHS students surrounded the Fremont bus on Highway 30 and slowed to a crawl. Once the bus finally rolled into town, more Columbus fans heckled from the street islands. A third mob waited in the parking lot, squeezing the Tigers’ walk into the building.

“All while they were serenading us,” Bahe said. “I wish I could tell you what they were singing. Needless to say, my dad was NOT a happy camper.”

Before a packed house of 3,000 fans, Columbus rallied from seven points down in the fourth quarter to win, thanks to Johnson’s innovative fast-pace offense.

Yes, high school basketball was a whale of fun back then. And Johnson was a rising star in coaching.

He grew up in Loup City, a Class B all-stater the same year that Tom Osborne and Bob Boozer headlined Class A — 1955. Johnson sat the bench two years at Nebraska, including a few meetings with Wilt Chamberlain, then transferred to Peru State for more playing time.

At Sterling, his first teaching job, he coached every sport. “After two years,” Johnson said, “I was about dead.”

A second stop at Pawnee City didn’t buoy his spirits much. Johnson considered another career. Then he met “Easy” Ed Macauley, the former NBA all-star.

One sentence in Wally Provost’s World-Herald column, March 17, 1965, alerted Johnson to Macauley’s basketball camp in St. Louis. Johnson made a phone call. If you’re driving 400 miles, Macauley told him, I’ll put you on staff.

The Macauley sessions featured NBA legends Oscar Robertson, Rick Barry, Elvin Hayes and Guy Rodgers. Johnson rubbed elbows with the elite, learning proper fundamentals. “I didn’t know what the hell I was doing until I got there,” Johnson said.

He memorized McCauley’s key principles, like hand placement. Johnson calls it “thumb up.”

Instead of a shooter putting his hand on top of the ball, he should catch it as if he’s shaking hands with it. Then slide two fingers behind as the elbow rises. “That’s the way we’re built,” Johnson said. “So why turn it and get on top of the ball and throw our elbow out?”

Johnson took the Columbus job in 1967 and shared his tips with anyone who’d listen. One early ’70s day at Platte College, Johnson spotted young Mike Trader on a side basket. He delivered a spontaneous 10-minute lesson that Trader still credits. Bob Sundvold, another Platte product who went into coaching, recalls a similar Johnson lesson that boosted his career.

No team reaped the rewards more than Columbus High, who drilled the same fundamentals over and over. The Discoverers occupied the No. 1 ranking much of the 1971 season, then won the ’72 state title, the only boys team outside Lincoln or Omaha to win Class A between 1961 and ’87.

At 35 years old, Johnson might have coached high school hoops another 30 years. Instead, in August 1973, burned out by low pay and late nights, he quit. Started selling insurance. That’s where the story gets interesting.

Becoming a 'doctor'

Basketball wisdom doesn’t disappear as you’re calculating life insurance premiums. So what does a hoop nut do with all those lessons?

He offers a few tips to kids at the local YMCA. A few years later, he accepts an offer from a former player to teach a clinic. Then he starts working 1-on-1 with top-notch prospects. Steve Scheidegger. Eric Strand. Nate Blessen. Then he starts helping with AAU all-star teams. Then he takes calls from Dana Altman, Paul Sanderford and Danny Nee and helps college players like Larry Florence.

“He's just a gentleman,” Nee said this week. “Just the salt of the earth. I loved his demeanor.”

Johnson surely could’ve gone back to full-time coaching, but multitasking stressed him out. Coaches juggle so many responsibilities: X’s and O’s, team chemistry, satisfying parents, recruiting, academics, discipline. Johnson preferred to focus on one thing. “How can I get this kid to shoot better? That’s all I think about.”

A great teacher never stops learning. Johnson tweaked his lessons. For 30 years, he taught shooters to plant one foot before bringing the other forward. Then, inspired by Jim Seward and Phil Jackson, he began preaching two feet set — a quick jump stop for a quick shot.

“Your feet are in the air when the ball hits your hands,” Johnson said. “Boom. Now you’re ready.”

Did players always listen? No. But skepticism usually faded when Johnson pointed out their flaws and a solution. Competitors will try anything if it boosts their shooting percentages.

Johnson kept his day job, rarely charging players enough to cover his gas mileage. “If Jack could go back, he probably just should’ve went to Omaha and built a gym,” Levinson said. “He’d be a multimillionaire.”

When Levinson got the Central Community College job a decade ago, he asked Johnson to assist him. The old man started off as a shooting instructor. Then one day, Levinson looked over at a side basket and saw an angry Johnson leading two big men in a blocked shot drill.

“We call him Shot Doctor, but there’s a real hooper inside there,” Levinson said. “He’s got that competitive snarl and it came out at 78 years old.

“As soon as they took him for granted, as soon as they started joking on his stuff, that straight competitor would come out. And the eye of the tiger would look at them boys and he had their ass ready.

“I’m telling you, from the hardest kid to reach on the bench to the easiest, he had them all wrapped around his finger.”

Johnson’s star pupil was Tyron Criswell, an Omaha Benson graduate who came to Columbus as an honorable mention All-Nebraska player. Johnson recognized that Criswell’s left hand had too much influence on the release. They honed Criswell’s jumper and he left CCC with a scholarship to Division I Nevada.

“These younger generations think they can reinvent the game,” said Criswell, who’s still playing professionally. “That’s not the case. The Shot Doctor has been around before you and me were born.”

The nickname originates 20-plus years ago. Another Columbus basketball icon, Chuck Jura, called Johnson the “Shot Doctor," and it stuck. Johnson doesn’t run from it.

“Everybody’s supposed to be good at something in this world,” Johnson said. “After 50 years of study and trial and error, that’s my gift. I watch ’em shoot two or three times and I’m ready to go. Most coaches know what they’re doing, but they don’t know how to change it. That’s what I know.”

His mind is still sharp, but his body has broken down. In 2018, Johnson suffered a compression fracture in his back. Weeks after surgery, he chipped a bone, necessitating a walker. “I pay a helluva price if I’m on my feet too much.”

Thursday night in Columbus — nearly 50 years after the Discoverers’ last basketball state title — Johnson got to sit and listen as old players and rivals, some of whom hadn’t seen the coach since the ’70s, took turns at the microphone sharing testimonies. They told stories of Johnson’s competitive fire and attention to detail. Mostly they thanked him.

When it came time for Johnson to speak to the crowd, the 84-year-old pushed his walker toward the lectern and sat down on the stage. He tried to speak. Instead, he choked up, managing just one sentence before giving the mic away.

“It’s too overwhelming,” he said.

Still going

Sunday at noon, Jack Johnson will return to the gym. He’ll roll his walker across the wood floor at Immanuel Lutheran School in Columbus and shake hands with a Lincoln Pius X senior who’s already driven to Columbus six times for lessons.

Johnson can’t demonstrate like he used to — “I can’t even shoot a ball three feet anymore because it would strain my back.” But he can find solutions and share his knowledge with the social-media world.

That’s right. Jack Johnson, the timeless treasure of Nebraska hoops, has discovered Instagram! The Shot Doctor — JJShotDr — has posted 328 photos and videos. If a pupil is struggling, they look up a video and get back to basics.

During the pandemic, Johnson couldn’t teach kids in the gym, so he put up a new backboard in his driveway and hosted lessons there. He’s back indoors now.

Why still do it?

“I know more about it now than I ever did. That’s why I keep going. I tell my wife, if I can’t go to the gym, you might as well shoot me.”

Johnson stays in touch with former players across the country. Tyron Criswell is planning a trip to Columbus to visit Johnson. Tra-Deon Hollins still exchanges texts.

“Some people would say, 'I’ve done enough,'” Hollins said. “But it’s so genuine. No matter how he’s feeling or what’s going on with him, he’s still out there giving love, showing a better way.”

For every future pro in his contact list, Johnson teaches 10 kids who won’t even play college ball. A few weeks ago, Johnson met a fourth grade girl on the court at Immanuel.

“Can you imagine what goes through her mind when she walks in and sees me?” Johnson said. “‘Who’s this guy older than dirt and can’t walk?’ But after about five minutes, they forget how old I am because they’re getting better.

“It’s so fun to see the spark in their eyes.”

