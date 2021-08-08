Chatelain: It's past time for Marlin Briscoe to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

One day in 2013, a sports pioneer walked into the White House.

Marlin Briscoe had witnessed so much in 68 years — good and bad — but the Omaha native never got close to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. That August morning, Briscoe took the official tour, studied all the old portraits, then gathered in the Green Room alongside his 1972 Miami Dolphins teammates.

A door opened. President Barack Obama entered and greeted the NFL’s only undefeated team, one by one. Marlin introduced himself, but America’s first Black president already knew him.

“You’re a trailblazer,” Obama told Briscoe.

It’s hard to fathom what that moment must have meant to a fatherless boy from the segregated South Omaha housing projects, a small-college underdog who worked at the packinghouse the spring after the Broncos drafted him. Briscoe called his day at the White House “one of the highlights of my life.”

I think about that scene every August when NFL legends descend on Canton, Ohio. I come back to the same question: How is Marlin Briscoe NOT in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?