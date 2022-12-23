Chatelain: Pro volleyball in Omaha could become a reality with formation of new league

Step back from the status quo and try to make sense of this:

An Olympic gold medalist, the most decorated American volleyball player ever, leaves her home state, the American epicenter of volleyball, where she possesses a rock-star following, to compete professionally in Italy in front of strangers.

Why, you might ask, can’t Jordan Larson just stay home, pursue championships and pack arenas here?

“She would draw 10-15,000 people alone,” said Brooke Smith, a former Husker and Omaha dietician. “And who wouldn’t want to play alongside Jordan?”

The simple thought exercise — and many more like it — have inspired bold, new ideas in the women’s volleyball world. Within 14 months, those ideas might land Omaha a professional franchise via the recently unveiled Pro Volleyball Federation.

“What better place for a great Nebraska volleyball player to play professionally,” said Jimmy Burrow, former Husker football player, father of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and PVF advocate. “Instead of going to Germany or Finland, jump on I-80 and play in Omaha.”

Maybe the whole thing sounds like a pipe dream. Pro women’s volleyball has tried and failed before. But ask yourself this: why can't it work? How many entertainment products present such a symphony of skill, quickness, power and teamwork, all in a confined space at an electric pace.

For years, the sport has been gaining steam, from national team success (Olympic gold in 2021) to rising college attendance to booming youth participation. By 2023, volleyball is on pace to eclipse track and field as the most popular girls high school sport in America, according to national high school statistics.

The arrows all point one direction and they’ve prompted a recent burst of professional startups.

In 2021 and ’22 , the new Athletes Unlimited league hosted several of America’s top players in Dallas, including Larson, in an all-star, fantasy sports-type format. Over a five-week season, athletes changed teams, accumulated points and competed for an individual title.

There’s League One Volleyball, an organization modeled after European and American soccer clubs. By anchoring pro teams to local youth clubs, the league wants to establish a natural fan base. Earlier this month, League One Volleyball announced its first signed athletes, former Huskers and gold-medal winners Kelsey (Robinson) Cook and Justine Wong-Orantes.

The prospect that hits closest to home, though, is the Pro Volleyball Federation. The organization, which utilized last week’s NCAA Final Final as a marketing tool to college fans, coaches and media, is targeting a franchise in America’s most proven volleyball market.

“Nebraska is to women’s volleyball as Las Vegas is to blackjack,” said Dave Whinham, Pro Volleyball Federation co-founder. “How can you have one without the other? We have every intention of having a team here in Omaha.”

But the project goes well beyond the CHI Health Center. The Pro Volleyball Federation envisions a league starting in February 2024 with:

— franchises in eight or more cities playing a traditional traveling 16-game schedule.

— 14 players per team, with individual salaries of at least $60,000.

— first-class environments to train and compete. “We’re playing in pro sports arenas,” Whinham said.

— multiple broadcast partners, both traditional networks and a streaming service. “We’re at the table with all the primary suspects that you would think,” Whinham said. “They want it. Their sponsors want it. Their viewers want it.”

What’s the key to making it all work? Of course, deep pockets. Owners who care more about the vitality of the game than their immediate return on investment.

One franchise, owned by the DeVos family, is planned for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Others will be announced in coming weeks. (Nothing is imminent for Omaha.)

“Our primary first goal is to become the premier women’s professional sports league in North America,” Whinham said. “That’s what we’re here to do.”

The Pro Volleyball Federation will start in volleyball hotbeds. But the goal is not simply to attract college fans, Whinham said. “It’s really about converting the unconverted. Making volleyball fans out of people that aren’t even thinking about volleyball right now.”

Whinham, a former football coach with an extensive background in arena football, has a bevy of ideas to spice up the arena experience — “College sports can be a little sterile in between the action,” he said.

But TV presentation might be more important. That’s long been a source of frustration for volleyball fans, myself included. I watched last week’s first national semifinal from court side in Omaha, amazed by the force of Texas attackers, the courage of San Diego defenders, the synergy of the pieces on the chessboard. In sports, there’s really nothing quite like it all.

Then I went home and watched the second semifinal on ESPN. Those qualities didn’t really translate to the TV experience.

“It has all the things necessary to be really, really popular,” Kathy DeBoer, executive director of the American Volleyball Coaches Association, told me in August.

“Long, attractive, athletic women. Great plays on offense and defense. The action moves really fast. These are all the things that television loves. If people knew what was happening, I’m convinced there’d be a lot more of it on. But it has to be on to be on more.”

That leads to the challenge and opportunity for American pro volleyball — the blank canvas. There’s little to build on or fall back on. In basketball, the NBA seized a developmental role in the WNBA, funding and promoting its sister league. But the byproduct of the arrangement is the WNBA often feels like a secondary product.

“There’s something special about women’s volleyball that you can’t say about any other team sport that I’m aware of,” Whinham said. “The women’s game in no way, shape or form takes a backseat to the men’s game.”

Whinham is excited to develop volleyball’s own Larry Birds, Magic Johnsons and Michael Jordans. The world-class talent already exists, he just needs to attract and sell it. According to Pro Volleyball Federation supporters like Brooke Smith and Laurie Corbelli, that should be the easy part.

Olympians make good money overseas. But they miss family birthdays and holidays and weddings. They neglect personal relationships. It’s a sacrifice.

“These girls are calling home crying saying they’re miserable,” said Corbelli, former Texas A&M coach and PVF operations consultant.

And what about the other 300-plus Americans spread across the globe earning just $30-40,000?

“Honestly, you cannot put a price on playing in the United States,” said Jenna Rosenthal, former Marquette All-American and PVF player consultant. “I enjoyed my globetrotting. It was really cool. But at the same time, I like sharing volleyball with people and bringing it home.”

Will people who love Marquette or Creighton volleyball, for instance, invest the same emotion and money if their favorite players aren’t wearing college uniforms anymore? We’ll find out, Rosenthal said. But there’s no doubt in the potential.

Jimmy Burrow, whose relationship with Whinham goes back to their Arena Football League days, is not an investor in the Pro Volleyball Federation, just a bridge builder. Burrow’s dad coached girls high school basketball. His mom was a hoops standout. He always appreciated Husker volleyball.

In his coaching retirement, he wanted to be part of something new. “It’s a fun deal,” Burrow said. “It’s challenging.”

Maybe it’s too late for 36-year-old Jordan Larson to pack American arenas and become a mainstream American sports star. But what about the next Jordan Larson?

The timing might finally be right.

Photos: Texas faces Louisville for NCAA volleyball national title in Omaha